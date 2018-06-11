5 Possible Destinations for Jan Oblak Next Season

Atletico Madrid had the best defence in Europe thanks to Jan Oblak. But which club desperately needs a goalkeeper like him?

Christian Burke ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018

Jan Oblak has cemented his place among Europe's elite goalkeepers

Every year, the summer transfer window offers fans several interesting storylines surrounding some of the best players in Europe. Be it unhappiness, lack of success or simply the desire to pursue new challenges, many players look for a change of scenery after the end of each season.

One of the hottest prospects on the market this year, particularly among goalkeepers, is Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak. The Slovenian shot-stopper didn't qualify for the World Cup in Russia and a potential transfer could, therefore, be realized at any moment.

While Atletico Madrid has developed into one of the top teams in Europe, the 25-year-old could look for a new challenge, as he has developed into one of Europe's best goalkeepers over the past few seasons.

Should Oblak decide to ply his trade elsewhere, a lot of top clubs who are in need of a goalkeeper of his caliber would be banging on his door, as we take a look at five possible destinations for the Slovenian No. 1.

#5 Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon's legacy at Juventus will live on forever

The Italian champions could be facing a huge squad overhaul in the coming years, with several key players closing in on the end of their careers. Juventus' average age last season was 29.2 years per player. In contrast, their main domestic rivals from Napoli boast an average age of 27.3.

One of these aging players is club legend Gianluigi Buffon, who is calling quits on his career at the Italian powerhouse, with a move to PSG seemingly done and dusted. The 40-year-old will leave a massive hole to fill and there are questions on whether current back-up Wojciech Szczesny or new signing Mattia Perin will be up to the task.

While Perin has huge potential, there are serious doubts on whether he will be able to stay fit, as the Italian goalkeeper has missed a total of 438 days due to injury in the past three years.

Signing Oblak would not only solve the immediate problem of filling the goalkeeper position, but also provide longevity that will be needed for the Northern Italians, as they slowly but surely need to get their rejuvenation process underway.

While the Old Lady is well-known for its defensive experience, the prospect of building a team around attacking centerpiece Paolo Dybala up front and Oblak at the back would be truly frightening and could cement Juventus' dominance for years to come.