5 possible destinations for Robert Lewandowski

Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski has firmly established himself as the best striker in the world since arriving at Bayern Munich in 2014.

The Bavarian giants' decision to bring in the former Borussia Dortmund forward on a free transfer was a stroke of genius as he has gone on to score 339 goals in 366 games.

Lewandowski's numbers for Bayern Munich are out of this world, and have only been matched by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He has scored less than 20 league goals just once in eight seasons at the club.

The Polish star has broken the 30-goal mark in the Bundesliga in five of those campaigns, including a record-setting 41 league strikes in 2021-22, eclipsing the legendary Gerd Muller.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 26 goals from 22 games this season. That's a record that only Lewandowski himself previously notched up last season.

Robert Lewandowski is approaching the end of his Bayern Munich contract

Robert Lewandowski will soon enter the final 12 months of his contract, which is due to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Bayern Munich are expected to fight hard to retain their main man, who has finished as top scorer in the Bundesliga five times.

He also spearheaded the club's triumphant 2019-20 Champions League campaign, scoring 15 times to finish as the top scorer.

Robert Lewandowski's future situation is absolutely open. He's focused on second part of the season with Bayern - but his current contract expires in 2023 and he wants a new deal to stay. There are still no talks between Bayern and his agent - Lewandowski's waiting.

However, Lewandowski will be 34 years old at the end of next season. It would not be a surprise if he decides to depart in search of one last major challenge.

Similarly, Bayern Munich could be hesitant to offer extravagant wages to a player who might experience a sharp decline in the near future.

On that note, we look at five teams who could use Robert Lewandowski's services if he does decide to move to new pastures:

#5 Barcelona

Lewandowski (#9) grapples with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets

The Poland international has an excellent record against the Blaugrana, scoring four goals and providing two assists in five games while winning four of them.

Unlike their arch-rivals Real Madrid, Barcelona do not seem to have an issue with bringing in experienced strikers who are into their 30s.

Although the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a positive effect, the Spanish giants are still thin up front.

With Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay struggling for form and game-time, Lewandowski would be a perfect fit for Xavi's fluid system.

It remains to be seen, though, whether Barcelona would be willing to break the bank in order to satisfy the striker's wage demands.

#4 Manchester United

The Bayern Munich star has never faced Manchester United in his career

Another team who could be on the lookout for a centre-forward in the near future are English giants Manchester United. Marcus Rashford is reportedly considering his future at the club while Mason Greenwood is suspended.

Edinson Cavani looks increasingly likely to depart after the expiry of his contract at the end of the season and Cristiano Ronaldo will be 38 next year.

Ralf Rangnick, who boasts enormous experience in the Bundesliga, would probably love to have Lewandowski. But it is difficult to see this move materializing, especially if Manchester United fail to qualify for next year's Champions League.

#3 Chelsea

Robert Lewandowski in Champions League action against Chelsea

Chelsea got a close-up view of Robert Lewandowski's lethal capabilities during their round of 16 clash in the 2019-20 Champions League season.

The striker was involved in all of Bayern Munich's goals, scoring thrice across two legs as the German giants routed the London-based club 7-1 on aggregate.

Two years later, the current Chelsea side have a strong German connection. Manager Thomas Tuchel, along with key players such as Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger, are well-versed with the Bundesliga, as are Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.

The Blues' struggles in attack are well-documented, as their decision to bring back Romelu Lukaku last summer for a club-record £101.5 million has proved to be a disaster.

With the Belgian striker struggling for playing time and form, it would not be a surprise to see him push for a transfer at the end of the season. Could Chelsea gamble on Lewandowski? Stranger things have happened in football.

#2 Paris Saint-Germain

Robert Lewandowski tries to get past Thiago Silva during the 2020 Champions League final

PSG are currently home to some of the most famous footballers on the planet. Although the Parisian club could lose Kylian Mbappe once the Frenchman's contract expires this summer, they certainly have the financial power to spend big on a replacement.

Robert Lewandowski would be the perfect signing for a club that lacks a true centre-forward. The likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar, despite being excellent goalscorers, prefer to operate as attacking midfielders.

Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean have not been able to deliver the goods for Mauricio Pochettino and co.

Despite the rumours of Robert Lewandowski being considered by PSG to replace Mbappé, both the French club and Pini Zahavi know that Bayern will not let the striker go this summer. He's been declared unsaleable. Next summer there could be more movement.

Lewandowski could potentially give PSG the movement and cutting edge up front that they so desperately need.

#1 Manchester City

Robert Lewandowski found the net against Manchester City way back in 2014.

A move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City makes the most sense for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker enjoyed two productive campaigns under the Spanish boss at Bayern Munich between 2014 and 2016, netting 67 times in 100 games.

Apart from the Guardiola connection, Manchester City could certainly do with a centre-forward. The Sky Blues have deployed a variety of players in the 'false nine' role ever since Sergio Aguero's decline a couple of seasons ago.

Although City are still a very good side, it is obvious that a true goalscorer would give them an extra dimension.

The Cityzens' creativity and delivery from the flanks could provide Robert Lewandowski with ample goalscoring opportunities. The club also have the spending power to offer the Poland star one last lucrative contract.

