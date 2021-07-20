5 possible destinations for Tammy Abraham this summer

Tammy Abraham's time with Chelsea could be over this summer. as the academy player lost his place in the Blues' starting XI since Thomas Tuchel's arrival. Chelsea are now reportedly looking to cash in on the elite centre-forward.

Plenty of clubs monitoring Tammy Abraham's situation at Chelsea

Abraham enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign with Chelsea in the 2019-20 season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions. But he struggled to secure a regular starting spot last season amid competition from Olivier Giroud and summer signing Timo Werner.

The arrival of former Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel saw Abraham further slip down the pecking order. The England international was left out of matchday squads on numerous occasions in the final few months of the season.

Chelsea are now reportedly considering selling Abraham in the current transfer window, as he could help them raise funds to help the Blues land Erling Haaland or Harry Kane. Plenty of clubs are monitoring the forward's situation ahead of a potential move.

Here we take a look at five possible destinations Tammy Abraham could move to this summer.

#5 Aston Villa

Tammy Abraham has already played for Aston Villa during a loan spell in the EFL Championship.

Tammy Abraham spent a season on loan with Aston Villa in the Championship during the 2018-19 campaign. He was superb for the Villans, scoring 26 goals in all competitions, as Dean Smith's side earned promotion to the Premier League.

Villa were keen to extend the forward's stay. But Abraham returned to Chelsea and was handed an opportunity under Frank Lampard, while Villa broke their club transfer record to sign Wesley from Club Brugge.

However, the Brazilian managed only five goals in 21 league appearances before being ruled out for over a year due to a serious knee injury. His absence saw Villa break their transfer record once again to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford for £30 million.

Watkins has enjoyed an impressive debut season at Villa Park and has become a fan favourite among the club's supporters, who would relish the prospect of the 24-year-old lining up alongside former loanee Abraham next season.

Villa have shown their intent since returning to the top flight, and the signing of Abraham should definitely continue their squad improvement. But with the club looking to identify targets in other areas of the pitch and Chelsea reportedly asking for at least £40 million for Abraham, it will be interesting to see whether they will break their transfer record for another striker for a third year running.

#4 Borussia Dortmund

Abraham could be offloaded as a makeweight in a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland (right).

According to various reports, Chelsea are looking to offer Tammy Abraham as part of a deal to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues reportedly value Abraham at around £50 million, which would see them offer £100 million and Abraham for the Norwegian hitman.

The Bundesliga side, though, are believed to consider Chelsea's valuation of Abraham as excessive and are also reluctant to let Haaland go after seeing Jadon Sancho complete a £79.3 million move to Manchester United earlier this month.

.@ChelseaFC’s pursuit of @ErlingHaaland has the club planning to offer a total of £150m for the @BVB striker with @tammyabraham as part of the deal.https://t.co/uxiFEmrpac — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) July 16, 2021

Erling Haaland is one of the most in-demand players in Europe after an outstanding 18 months in Germany, netting 57 goals in 59 games for Borussia Dortmund.

Although his contract features a release clause that will come into effect next summer, which would make the 20-year-old available for around £65 million, Chelsea are looking to land him this summer to avoid any competition for the player's signature next season.

While Tammy Abraham is not an ideal replacement for someone like Erling Haaland, the former is still a decent striker and would be a good signing for Dortmund. But it would be interesting to see whether Abraham agrees to be a part of this deal and whether Dortmund would be ready to accept such an offer for their star forward.

