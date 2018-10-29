×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 possible replacements for Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.23K   //    29 Oct 2018, 12:29 IST

Rakitic has been an important player for Barcelona
Rakitic has been an important player for Barcelona

There is no doubt that Rakitic is easily one of the best midfielders in the world and probably one of the greatest midfielders in the history of Barcelona. Known for his versatility as a deep-lying playmaker, the 30-year old has been an extremely important player for La Blaugrana ever since his arrival in 2014.

Rakitic was initially a replacement for Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez, and has proven to be an asset. His calm composure and the ability to perform at a top-class level has surely given him a lot of attention, as in his very first season, Rakitic was able to win a treble with Barcelona.

Even at the age of 30, the Croatian midfielder continues to perform exceptionally. However, there will surely be a time when Rakitic will either have to hang his boots or move to another club.

Andre Gomes was initially a backup for the Croatian, but has not been able to make that impact, as he was loaned to Everton this season. 5 players, albeit can potentially replace the maestro in the future.

#5 Corentin Tolisso - Bayern Munich

Tolisso was one of the major reasons why France ended up winning the FIFA World Cup
Tolisso was one of the major reasons why France ended up winning the FIFA World Cup

One of the best midfielders in the world, Tolisso was one of the major reasons why France ended up winning the FIFA World Cup, as with the likes of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante in midfield, he was able to establish a system of linkup play, providing opportunities for the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

Though his style of play is more aggressive than Rakitic's, he can surely ghost himself into goal scoring positions, making some of the most important runs from the right side. A versatile playmaker, and a natural box to box midfielder, Tolisso could fit into the style of play Barcelona offers. Tolisso could surely be a well-struck bargain if he is to arrive at the Camp Nou.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Ivan Rakitic Top 5 Replacements Barcelona Transfer News
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Barcelona transfer news: 3 Reasons why Ivan Rakitic...
RELATED STORY
Ivan Rakitic reveals his Ballon d'Or favorite
RELATED STORY
4 ways Rakitic brings a new dimension at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 3 Key players for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG to offer €90M for Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona Transfer News: Another Brazilian target,...
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG planning raid for Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona signing Vidal made no sense
RELATED STORY
3 possible replacements for Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG to trigger €125 million release clause of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us