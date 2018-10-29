5 possible replacements for Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.23K // 29 Oct 2018, 12:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rakitic has been an important player for Barcelona

There is no doubt that Rakitic is easily one of the best midfielders in the world and probably one of the greatest midfielders in the history of Barcelona. Known for his versatility as a deep-lying playmaker, the 30-year old has been an extremely important player for La Blaugrana ever since his arrival in 2014.

Rakitic was initially a replacement for Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez, and has proven to be an asset. His calm composure and the ability to perform at a top-class level has surely given him a lot of attention, as in his very first season, Rakitic was able to win a treble with Barcelona.

Even at the age of 30, the Croatian midfielder continues to perform exceptionally. However, there will surely be a time when Rakitic will either have to hang his boots or move to another club.

Andre Gomes was initially a backup for the Croatian, but has not been able to make that impact, as he was loaned to Everton this season. 5 players, albeit can potentially replace the maestro in the future.

#5 Corentin Tolisso - Bayern Munich

Tolisso was one of the major reasons why France ended up winning the FIFA World Cup

One of the best midfielders in the world, Tolisso was one of the major reasons why France ended up winning the FIFA World Cup, as with the likes of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante in midfield, he was able to establish a system of linkup play, providing opportunities for the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

Though his style of play is more aggressive than Rakitic's, he can surely ghost himself into goal scoring positions, making some of the most important runs from the right side. A versatile playmaker, and a natural box to box midfielder, Tolisso could fit into the style of play Barcelona offers. Tolisso could surely be a well-struck bargain if he is to arrive at the Camp Nou.

1 / 5 NEXT