5 possible replacements for Chelsea's David Luiz

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.53K // 30 Oct 2018, 15:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who can replace Luiz?

There is no doubt that the 31-year old has been one of the most important defenders for the Blues. Winning the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and multiple other tiles, it would be safe to say that he has played an important role in order to develop Chelsea's legacy in the last decade.

A quick, strong and tactically aware centre-back, his athleticism even at the age of 31 is something that we as football fans are shocked to see. Luiz is surely one of the best centre-backs the world has seen recently.

However, there will definitely be a time when the Brazilian centre-half will have to hang his boots and allow other stars to take his place. 5 such players hold the possibility to properly replace the centre-back efficiently, pairing with his fellow teammate Antonio Rudiger.

#5 Malang Sarr - Nice

Sarr could replace the Brazilian

Sarr is often considered as one of the best young talents in the world and has been pursued by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City. Strong, powerful and an extremely pacy centre-back, Sarr can also be deployed as a left-back and can intercept plays quite easily. At the age of 19, he has already shown what he is truly capable of by dismantling some of the most powerful attacking teams in Ligue 1 and is also an extremely important player for his side.

The Frenchmen can be a perfect replacement for the Brazilian, as he holds similar qualities and traits. He can also be seen as a long-term replacement for Luiz, as he has a lot of years left in his career. In addition, the Frenchmen has already been under the radar of the Blues and can easily head to the Stamford Bridge.

1 / 5 NEXT