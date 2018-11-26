5 possible replacements for Chelsea's Eden Hazard

Is he really leaving?

Eden Hazard has been in spectacular form this year as with 7 goals, he is one of the top scorers for the ongoing season. His World Cup performance as well has been something that created a revelation amongst Belgian football fans. However, it looks like the magician can leave the Stamford Bridge after his contract expires next summer.

He is one of the most prolific Chelsea players of all time and has been a fan favorite for many of the non-Chelsea supporters as well. However, Sarri must start finding a replacement for Hazard as soon as possible to avoid any kind of hurdles if he is to leave next year or in January.

Five such players have shown similarities in the way Hazard functions on the pitch. Based on their skill set and abilities as footballers, they can be the picture perfect replacement for Hazard in the near future.

All Stats via Transfermarkt

#5 Leon Bailey - Bayer Leverkusen

Bailey, the perfect replacement for Hazard

Bayer Leverkusen's squad has produced some of the best and highly rated players so far this season and one such player has caught the attention of us all. Leon Bailey is an extremely fast, aggressive and prolific winger who can also play as a false 9 and has been linked with a move to Chelsea since the start of this particular season.

His ability to play on either side of the flank is what makes him an extremely prolific football player, something that Hazard is capable of as well. The €40.50million rated winger could be moving to a club that has more to offer, and Chelsea seem like a perfect destination for the Jamaican. Bailey's dribbling and playmaking abilities too have drawn interests from other big clubs in Europe such as Liverpool. He can surely move to a new club in January, and the Stamford Bridge seems the right destination.

