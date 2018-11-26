×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 possible replacements for Chelsea's Eden Hazard

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.44K   //    26 Nov 2018, 19:04 IST

Is he really leaving?
Is he really leaving?

Eden Hazard has been in spectacular form this year as with 7 goals, he is one of the top scorers for the ongoing season. His World Cup performance as well has been something that created a revelation amongst Belgian football fans. However, it looks like the magician can leave the Stamford Bridge after his contract expires next summer.

He is one of the most prolific Chelsea players of all time and has been a fan favorite for many of the non-Chelsea supporters as well. However, Sarri must start finding a replacement for Hazard as soon as possible to avoid any kind of hurdles if he is to leave next year or in January.

Five such players have shown similarities in the way Hazard functions on the pitch. Based on their skill set and abilities as footballers, they can be the picture perfect replacement for Hazard in the near future.

All Stats via Transfermarkt

#5 Leon Bailey - Bayer Leverkusen

Bailey, the perfect replacement for Hazard
Bailey, the perfect replacement for Hazard

Bayer Leverkusen's squad has produced some of the best and highly rated players so far this season and one such player has caught the attention of us all. Leon Bailey is an extremely fast, aggressive and prolific winger who can also play as a false 9 and has been linked with a move to Chelsea since the start of this particular season.

His ability to play on either side of the flank is what makes him an extremely prolific football player, something that Hazard is capable of as well. The €40.50million rated winger could be moving to a club that has more to offer, and Chelsea seem like a perfect destination for the Jamaican. Bailey's dribbling and playmaking abilities too have drawn interests from other big clubs in Europe such as Liverpool. He can surely move to a new club in January, and the Stamford Bridge seems the right destination.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Anthony Martial Top 5 Replacements Football Top 5/Top 10 Chelsea Transfer News
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
5 potential replacements for Eden Hazard if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard reveals he wants to work...
RELATED STORY
3 dream replacements for Eden Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Top 5 players to look out for this weekend
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard takes a dig at Antonio Conte and Jose...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard says he wants to works with Mourinho again
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Eden Hazard wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 midfield options for points...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard provides update on his future
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: Analysis and Tips For...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
01 Dec CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Dec CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
01 Dec HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
01 Dec LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
01 Dec MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Dec NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
01 Dec SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us