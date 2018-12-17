5 potential Champions League games that should happen in Round of 16

harshit raghav

The stage is set for the draw of the Champions League round of 16. Liverpool and Tottenham managed to qualify against the odds on matchday 6 against Napoli and Barcelona respectively and Lyon were the last team to qualify for the next round.

The draw is to be made on Monday for the next round of the Champions League, 16 teams have qualified and many of the previous Champions League winners are present in the draw. Champions League favourites Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City and Juventus all qualified as winners of their respective groups.

This year the round of 16 games can give us some phenomenal ties with so many European heavyweights involved. Let's talk about some potential fixtures that might spice up the tournament this early and will be a treat for every football fan on the planet with some potential classics that will be remembered for years.

#1 Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

There is a potential Champions League 2018 final rematch in the making in this year's round of 16 Champions League. If we ask Liverpool fans, the majority of them also want this matchup. It's their chance of getting the revenge and dumping the defending champions out of this season's Champions League.

Real Madrid have already been beaten twice this season in the Champions League group stage and this Madrid side looks different without Ronaldo and Zidane, definitely not as strong as the team of last season.

Liverpool have also lost all three of their Champions League group stage away games this season but are unbeaten at Anfield. But Real Madrid was also the last European team to win at Anfield in 2014 and since then the Reds have gone 19 games unbeaten in Europe at Anfield.

But Liverpool will still relish their chances against this Real Madrid side which has been inconsistent at best. With Liverpool's new solid defence and Alisson between the sticks, there's more confidence than Karius who was at the centre of all that happened in Kyiv. Moreover, many people believed if Salah had not gone out injured in that final, the result may have been different.

