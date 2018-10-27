5 potential destinations for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored a hat-trick in Chelsea's Europa League match against BATE Borisov

A hat-trick in midweek against BATE Borisov has intensified the talk over one of the brightest English prospects, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, again. Many questions are coming to the fore - Should he start in this Chelsea team? Does he need to leave at this stage of his career? Could he make a loan move in January to get regular first team football?

At the age of 22 now, Loftus-Cheek must certainly be looking at his future career and what is the best to do to ensure that he plays regular football, rather than just having a role in the smaller games for Chelsea, against weaker oppositions.

The conundrum will be tough for the central midfielder who has made his way through the Chelsea academy, breaking into the first team squad five seasons ago. His prospects of getting enough game time under the two previous Chelsea managers looked highly unlikely with both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte favouring the experienced midfielders in the centre of the pitch.

The Chelsea players are enjoying life under current manager Maurizio Sarri and with club legend Gianfranco Zola alongside him, it looks a very positive and dynamic team to be involved with.

The presence of Jorginho and Kante makes it difficult for Loftus-Cheek to find a place in the Chelsea team

Ultimately though, Loftus-Cheek has played just 33 minutes of Premier League football this season, and despite the hat-trick in midweek, it is not expected that the England international will retain his position within the first team.

With the quality of Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic and the form of Ross Barkley, it is hard to see how Loftus-Cheek will actually get a run of games in this position at the club, so January will be an extremely difficult month for the England World Cup star.

Loftus-Cheek is not short of admirers, so, let us look at where the midfielder could have a long-term future.

#5 AS Monaco

Thierry Henry will want to make his mark at Monaco

There has been an outcry for years among supporters of the English game and the National team for their young talented players to move abroad to get the game time that they need to develop, this could be a real option for Loftus-Cheek should the opportunity arise.

The opportunity to work with the highly rated Thierry Henry would be a huge benefit to Loftus-Cheek, certainly when it comes to his decision making in the final third of the pitch and his movement.

Henry will undoubtedly be given funds to improve and make his mark on this depleted AS Monaco side, who have ultimately sold too many of their star players over the last two summers, leaving them second bottom in Ligue 1.

They are expected to progress and move away from that relegation battle in France though and push on under Henry. Right now, the team does lack a physical presence, perhaps a coherent structure within the midfield and if Henry was to come back to the Premier League to add players to this side, Loftus-Cheek would fit the bill perfectly to help drive the club forward.

Henry would provide the midfielder with the platform to learn about the game, get a consistent run of games and almost allow for the player to make mistakes while learning at the same time.

A move to France is not always one that an English player will make, but should the opportunity arise and there is a chance for Loftus-Cheek to get this move, it should be one that he pushes ahead with.

Whether the move is permanent or a loan should not matter, the Englishman would learn a lot from moving to a different league with a different culture and this would help develop his technical ability further as a footballer.

