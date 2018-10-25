×
5 potential replacements for Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal

Omene Osuya
Top 5 / Top 10
380   //    25 Oct 2018, 20:26 IST

Ramsey is on his way out of the Emirates
Ramsey is on his way out of the Emirates

He arrived as a precocious 16-year-old but now, it is almost certain that Aaron Ramsey is on his way out of Arsenal. The Welsh international had been in negotiation with the club over an extension for his contract which expires at the end of this season.

However, no agreement was reached concerning Ramsey’s wage demands (said to be 300k per week). The refusal to accede to the Welsh international’s demands is symptomatic of the new thinking at the Emirates Stadium.

Following the exit of Arsene Wenger, a root-and-branch review of the club’s management structure has seen a more pragmatic approach to dealings. Manager Unai Emery has shown that he does not trust Ramsey to effectively play the central midfield role.

Under Emery, the demands for playing in central midfield have changed. Ramsey’s goal scoring and energy were his best assets. However, it has become clear that he is not good enough to play the central midfield role in a team with title aspirations.

The world’s best central midfielders are the heartbeats of their teams; controlling tempo, dictating play, orchestrating attacks and shielding the defence. These are aspects that Ramsey has consistently failed at, hence the decision to get rid of him.

The frugal nature of the Stan Kroenke regime at Arsenal and the scouting talents of Sven Mislintat mean that the Gunners will not be seeking a big-name (money) replacement.

With this in mind, here is a look at five possible replacements for the wantaway Welshman:

#5 Ante Coric (AS Roma)

Coric's imaginative style could be a good addition for the Gunners
Coric's imaginative style could be a good addition for the Gunners

This is a signing that will be straight out of the Wenger playbook; youngster with potential. However, the arrival and rapid development of Matteo Guendouzi shows that Emery is willing to give youngsters a chance.

A young talent who has had extensive playing time as a first team player at Dinamo Zagreb (the club that produced the likes of Zvonimir Boban, Luka Modric, and Matteo Kovacic), Coric looks to be the latest quality midfield product.

Adept at recycling possession and carrying the ball forward, the 21-year-old has quick feet and can grow into the ball-carrying midfielder Ramsey never was. Coming in at 1.76 cm, his rather diminutive stature may be of concern to Arsenal fans given the stature of Lucas Torreira as well.

What he lacks in height, he makes up for in having a good footballing brain. His ability to pick a pass means that were he to join, Arsenal could be getting a player who could grow into an outstanding regista in the future.

He just joined the Italian side for €8m this season. He is highly rated by Roma’s sporting director Carlos Monchi so it could take a sizable fee to get him to the Premier League.

Omene Osuya
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
