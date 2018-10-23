5 potential replacements for Alvaro Morata at Chelsea

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2 // 23 Oct 2018, 22:09 IST

Morata has struggled badly since he joined Chelsea

These are not the best of times for Morata. Once tipped as the golden boy who would be the great number 9 for Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, things are not working well at Chelsea.

The Spanish striker was never fully trusted by successive managers at the Santiago Bernabeu and never got the game time he wanted. It was felt that following his £70m move to Stamford Bridge, things would fall into place for him.

In his first few games for Chelsea, he looked like the answer to all of the club's striking players. Brilliant aerially, his intelligence, hold-up play, pace and deadliness in front of goal had fans singing his praises.

It was felt that he would be the perfect replacement for his fellow Spaniard: Diego Costa who had been imperious during his 3-year spell at the club. Unfortunately, it seems that Morata has gone the way of Fernando Torres; a big-money Spanish striker who failed to deliver in a blue shirt.

With just 3 goals so far this season and his continued lacklustre displays, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri may ask for the club to cut its losses in January.

Here is a look at 5 potential replacements for the Spanish striker at Stamford Bridge:

#5 Krystof Piatek (AC Genoa)

Piatek has been on fire for Genoa

The hottest striking property in European football right now, the 23-year-old Polish has had a barnstorming start to life in Serie A.

Following his move from Cracovia Kraków to Italy for £4.05m at the beginning of the season, he has been on fire for the I Rossoblu (The Red and Blues). In just 8 games in Italy's top flight, he has hit 9 goals.

A natural goalscorer capable of scoring all kinds of goals; Piatek is not just a good goalscorer, he is so much more. He is more than capable of holding his own on foot races across short distances. He is also adept at ghosting into the box to finish off moves and has often been the first line of defence for Genoa this season.

His strength on and off the ball makes him a good option as he could be able to hold the ball up better than Morata has been doing. He isn't the best dribbler but his strength and intelligence would help him bring the midfielders into play whenever the team has to attack.

It is unclear how much Genoa will ask for his services but given his growing reputation, it won't be cheap.

