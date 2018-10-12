5 potential replacements for Eden Hazard if he leaves Chelsea

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 199 // 12 Oct 2018, 21:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international is in a brilliant form this season and bagged seven goals and three assists in the opening eight Premier League games. He was also awarded the PFA Premier League Player of the Month: September 2018 for his brilliant performances.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and established himself as one of the best players in the world. He played 216 Premier League games for the London-based club, scoring 86 times. Hazard won the PFA Player of the Season award 2013-2014 and was also included in the PFA Team of the Year on four occasions.

His impressive performances for the English giants caught the attention of Real Madrid and the talented attacker is being linked with a move to the Bernabeu in the recent weeks.

There is no doubt that Eden Hazard will massively improve the team that he joins but, at the same time, his departure will leave a huge void in the Chelsea squad.

Right on this note, here is a list of five players that the Blues can target if Hazard decides to leave the club in summer.

#5 Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha is arguably the best player outside the Premier League 'big-6'.

Arguably the best player outside the Premier League's 'big-6', Wilfred Zaha has the ability to be an important player for any of the big clubs.

Zaha made his professional debut for Crystal Palace during the 2009-10 season and moved to Manchester United in 2013. However, he failed to impress during his time at the Old Trafford and re-joined the Eagles on loan for the 2014-2015 season - a move which was made permanent at the start of 2015-2016 season.

The Ivorian is winning the Crytal Palace Player of the Season accolade continuously from the last three seasons and is one of the key reasons for the Eagles' survival in the Premier League. He scored 25 goals in 136 Premier League games since re-joining Crystal Palace.

The former Manchester United attacker plays his best football from the left, but he is fully capable of operating from the right or behind the striker as well. His electric pace and slick dribbling skills give him the ability to beat defenders with ease, while his finishing and an eye to pick up a killer pass are also added to his valuable attributes.

The 25-year-old was linked with a move to Chelsea in the last summer transfer window but the move failed to materialize. However, Chelsea could again turn their attention towards him if the Belgium international decides to leave.

1 / 5 NEXT