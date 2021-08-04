5 predictions for Manchester City's 2021-22 Premier League campaign

Over the last decade, Manchester City have dominated the Premier League leaderboard in every quantifiable metric. They have produced the finest brand of football, they have had the most talented squads, and they have racked up the most Premier League titles.

The seven-time English champions came on top last season as well, snatching the title off of Liverpool and finishing 12 points ahead of crosstown rivals Manchester United. A reshuffling is already underway at Manchester City and we believe they will be in even better shape when the dust settles.

How will City perform and who will shine the brightest in their famous sky blue kit? Read on to learn about our predictions for Manchester City’s 2021-22 Premier League season.

#5 Four-way battle for two centre-back positions

Manchester City have always been clear about their transfer policy - to go after the players that the coach demands. And when it comes to demanding things, there is hardly anyone more persuasive than Pep Guardiola. The man has brought in unwarranted success at Manchester City and the club are not shy of breaking the bank to get the Spaniard his man.

City’s current back line of Nathan Ake, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias is absurdly overpowered. All four defenders are under 28, which means they are already in their prime or nearing it. Dias was crowned the Player of the Season for the 2020-21 Premier League season and will be the favorite to start ahead of the other three. But counting out Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones would be premature at this point.

We believe we will see all of them at one point or the other this season, but the battle for the top two slots could be highly unpredictable.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne could become Manchester City’s on-field captain

On paper, central defensive midfielder Fernandinho wears the captain’s armband for Manchester City. He has been an integral piece to Manchester City’s recent exploits and deserves the highest recognition. However, the 36-year-old is no longer a shoo-in for the first team and could do with a worthy successor.

Arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne has worn the captain’s armband for a few times now for Manchester City. We believe he can take up the responsibility, officially or unofficially, over the course of the season. If only he could keep himself fit, we might see him in a more commanding role in the middle of the pitch.

Despite missing several matches with injuries and fitness issues, the current Manchester City vice-captain recorded six goals and 12 assists in the Premier League alone. With some luck this season, we expect to see him put better numbers on the board.

