5 Premier League clubs with the easiest fixtures this month (January 2022)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has been captivating as always, providing unceasing entertainment. There have been a lot of ups and downs so far, with surprise names making an impact, and established ones falling short.

While Manchester City are ten points clear at the top, only a point separates second-placed Chelsea from third-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

The second half of the season has begun, and there is intense competition at both ends of the table. The race for fourth spot is one to keep an eye out for, and it may go down to the wire. Manchester City are looking comfortable at the top, but will need to keep their focus for the remainder of the campaign.

The January transfer window could also play a role in how the Premier League season pans out. On that note, here's a look at five teams expected to have a positive start to the new year with comparatively easy fixtures.

#5 Watford

Watford vs Chelsea - Premier League

Watford were promoted to the Premier League this season, but have struggled to find their feet so far. Wins have been rare for the Hornets, as they are 17th in the league. Claudio Ranieri, their manager, will hope to reinvigorate his players for the second half of the season.

Watford fans will be grateful that Emmanuel Dennis will not be leaving to play for Nigeria in the AFCON this year. Dennis has been their sole goal threat this season. His performances could be key if Watford want to win their next two games.

Watford will face Newcastle and Norwich in January. Both clubs are having calamitous Premier League campaigns so far.

Norwich seem destined to get relegated. Newcastle’s recent takeover might help their survival chances, but they could need an extraordinary January transfer window.

#4 Everton

Everton v Norwich City - Premier League

Everton started the 2021-22 Premier League season admirably. They were in the top five after the first seven games.

However, Rafa Benitez has not been able to get his players to continue in the same vein. They are currently 15th in the Premier League, and have had a terrible run of fixtures.

Everton have won just one out of their last 12 Premier League games. They might turn things around if they manage a few decent signings in the January transfer window. Everton face Leicester City, Norwich City and Aston Villa in January.

Leicester could be tough to overcome, but the Toffees will have home advantage. Norwich’s fate is as good as sealed, as they have just ten points thus far. Everton will also host 13th-placde Aston Villa, who haven’t been quite as good as they were last season.

