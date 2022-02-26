5 Premier League clubs with the highest average attendance this season (February 2022)

The English Premier League (EPL) is home to some of the most passionate fans of the game. With thunderous voices that give the stadiums an unmatched atmosphere, these supporters are the backbone of every club in the English football landscape.

Premier League is nothing without fans

Each club prides itself on its home stadium and the supporters associated with it. The home ground will always be a special place for a team regardless of the outcome on the pitch.

A team is incomplete without their local fans. The many iconic stadiums of the country have seen history unfold on their pitches with the roaring fans lighting up the arena.

Due to COVID-19 and the resulting restrictions, there was a brief interlude in the presence of fans at the stadiums. As life gets back to normal, the clubs are once again receiving the whole-hearted and full-throated support of their followers.

Here’s a look at five clubs that have registered the highest average attendance per game in the ongoing 2021-22 English Premier League season:

#5 Liverpool: 52,998

Liverpool supporters in full voice at Anfield

With one of the fiercest support base across Europe, Liverpool’s fans at Anfield act as their 12th man. Interestingly, this iconic venue was originally Everton’s home ground, from 1884 to 1891, before they shifted to Goodison Park. It has been the proud home of Liverpool since the club was established in 1892.

With a capacity of 54,074 seats, it is the sixth-largest stadium in the Premier League. This season, an average of 52,998 fans attended the Reds’ games. Liverpool are currently planning to expand Anfield’s capacity to over 60,000.

Anfield has always been a fortress for the Reds and winning a game against them is always a gargantuan task. Liverpool had a club-record 68-game unbeaten streak at home, before Burnley managed to snatch a 0-1 win in January 2021. The Reds are currently second in the league and are mounting pressure on leaders Manchester City.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur: 54,677

Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium is one of the most modernized in Europe

Spurs moved to their new home ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in April 2019. They spent over a century at White Hart Lane before shutting it down for business. Although the new stadium is missing White Hart Lane’s nostalgia, there is no denying that it is a modern marvel as far as stadiums go.

The arena has a capacity of 62,062; making it the third-largest stadium in the Premier League circuit. On average, 54,677 fans have been in attendance per game this season. The Spurs' faithful will hope that the new stadium will bring a new era filled with silverware for its team. Their only realistic chance for a trophy this season will be in the FA Cup.

Tottenham’s massive North London Derby with Arsenal is yet to take place. There is no doubt that the stadium will be close to full capacity during the game. Spurs are currently seventh in the league and fighting for a highly contested top-four spot.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Akshay Saraswat