The Premier League is not known as the world's most thrilling league for no reason. Despite having the most number of favorites (The Big Six) than any other league in the world, the Premier League is also where the underdogs perform the most. And this year has been no different at all.

From surprising Brentford performances to West Ham and Everton's goal-scoring form, the 2021-22 season has provided us with a lot so far. With over 31 games left to be played in England's top-flight football this season, we are surely in for a ride.

We already have 184 goals scored at a rate of 2.63 goals per match this season. With players having their shooting boots on, this number will see a major rise until the end of the season.

The action-packed season brings us to the topic of the day.

5 Premier League clubs that have taken the most number of shots per game this season

#5 Leeds United — 15

The Peacocks have an impressive average of 15 shots per game

Despite sitting close to the relegation zone, Leeds United are above the majority of Premier League teams when it comes to average shots per game. The Peacocks have an impressive average of 15 shots per game. However, with all these shots in one game, only seven have found the net in total this season.

Without a decent conversion rate, Leeds aren't getting the best out of their attempts towards goal. They made the highest number of attempts (22) against Newcastle. However, the game ended in a draw.

Before heading towards the international break, Leeds' game against Watford saw The Whites try for a goal a whopping 20 times. The same earned them a 1-0 victory.

Premier League @premierleague FULL-TIME Leeds 1-0 Watford Diego Llorente’s first-half finish is enough to clinch all three points for Leeds #LEEWAT FULL-TIME Leeds 1-0 Watford Diego Llorente’s first-half finish is enough to clinch all three points for Leeds#LEEWAT https://t.co/JkHrqITAb9

#4 West Ham United - 16.4

West Ham United brag about 16.4 shot attempts per match

West Ham have always been around the corner as a thorn in the big teams' side. The Hammers hold a reputation of being minnows, yet as a team that would not surprise anybody with a comfortable win against any of the Big Six.

With 14 Premier League goals under their belt so far this season, David Moyes' men are one of the highest-scoring teams in England's top-flight football. They have found a constant goal-scorer in Michail Antonio. He also happens to be the second-highest goal scorer in the Premier League right now.

West Ham United brag about 16.4 shot attempts per match. Their best (in terms of average shot attempts) came against Leeds (20), Brentford (18) and Newcastle (18). Against Newcastle, West Ham scored four goals.

LUFCDATA @LUFCDATA Leeds 1-2 West Ham Stats:Possession: 54%-46%

Shots: 15-20

On-Target: 5-7

Succ. Passes: 335-271

Final Third Passes: 70-71

Chances Created: 11-15

Big Chances: 1-3

Succ. Crosses: 2-1

Succ. Take-Ons: 5-7

Duels Won: 44-51

Recoveries: 45-44

Tackles Won: 16-15

Interceptions: 4-4 Leeds 1-2 West Ham Stats:Possession: 54%-46%

Shots: 15-20

On-Target: 5-7

Succ. Passes: 335-271

Final Third Passes: 70-71

Chances Created: 11-15

Big Chances: 1-3

Succ. Crosses: 2-1

Succ. Take-Ons: 5-7

Duels Won: 44-51

Recoveries: 45-44

Tackles Won: 16-15

Interceptions: 4-4 https://t.co/k1uzUBHDDm

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh