5 Premier League defenders with the most assists in the last decade

The Premier League has had many assist-providing defenders over the years.

Premier League defenders have come a long way from just being players assigned the task of preventing opposition goals.

Nowadays, they are seen darting into the opposition box and contributing in attack. Defenders, by definition, are expected to prevent the opposition from scoring, so they are not expected to score themselves. But some have had their fair share of goal contributions over the years.

Premier League full-backs have contributed a lot in attack

Full-backs, especially, make a lot of contribution to their teams in attack. The ability to operate on the flanks and the forward play allows full-backs to set up their teammates more regularly as compared to centre-backs. As a result, the top assist providing defenders in the Premier League over the last decade have all been full-backs.

Some of the players on this list started in more advanced roles down the pitch, and later transitioned into full-backs over time. On that note, here's a look at the five Premier League defenders with the most assists in the last decade.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 35

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Watford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had one of the most meteoric rises in English football. He was obviously a hot commodity coming out of the famed Liverpool youth academy, and was even earmarked by Steven Gerrard as a future Liverpool player in his second autobiography in 2015.

As things turned out, Gerrard was right, as Alexander-Arnold and his partner-in-crime, Andrew Robertson, have redefined the role of a modern-day full-back in recent times.

Alexander-Arnold has the ability to whip accurate crosses from the wings, which has enabled him to register a lot of assists. The young right-back has provided 38 assists in 132 outings for Liverpool across competitions.

Alexander-Arnold also broke the record for most assists by a defender in a single Premier League season in 2018-19 when he assisted 12 goals en route to Liverpool's second-place finish. He entered the Guinness World Records book for that feat. The next year, he bettered his tally by one as Liverpool clinched their first Premier League title.

FOOTBALL: Trent Alexander-Arnold has been entered into the Guinness World Records book for 2020 after recording 12 assists in the @premierleague last season, the most from a defender in a single campaign #LFC @GWR pic.twitter.com/Cj24xKBCLD — BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) October 16, 2019

Still only 22, Alexander-Arnold could go on to break several records. There's a perception that he could go on to become one of the best right-backs the Premier League has ever seen.

#4 Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) - 35

Antonio Valencia - Middlesbrough vs Manchester United - Premier League

Antonio Valencia was a consistent presence for Manchester United in the last decade, initially operating as a right-winger before spending his later years at the club as a right-back.

Valencia joined Manchester United in 2009 after impressing on the wings at Wigan Athletic. The Ecuador international continued to impress on the wings before the arrival of Louis Van Gaal saw him move to right-back.

Even from the right-back position, the former Villarreal man was a constant threat to the opposition, with his pace and delivery. In the last decade, Valencia managed 197 Premier League appearances for the club, providing 35 assists.

Antonio Valencia has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.



The first non-European player to make 300 appearances for Manchester United and scorer of this screamer against Everton.



What a hit. 🎯



📹 - @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/jqXiZPCdv6 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 13, 2021

Valencia won the Premier League twice and the Europa League once during his time at United before leaving the club in 2019.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav