5 Premier League fixtures that have produced the most number of goals

The Premier League is arguably the most entertaining league in world football. As the league boasts of teams that ooze quality, it is no surprise that there is an abundance of goals in the English top-flight.

The Premier League is no stranger to goals

Since its inception in 1992, there have been several memorable clashes in the Premier League. From the north London derby to the iconic Liverpool and Manchester United clash, goals are always guaranteed.

There have been plenty of fixtures that have entertained the fans over the years, but few, in particular, have produced more goals than others. These ties are the epitome of the beautiful game, and as a football fan, what more could you ask for?

Here are the five Premier League fixtures that have produced the most goals:

#5 Manchester United vs. Everton: 167 goals

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Manchester United and Everton have always been in the Premier League since its inception and have had several memorable games. The Toffees have had little to cheer about, with United dominating the fixture over the years.

United have played 59 games with Everton and emerged as victors on 37 occasions. The two clubs have seen a total of 167 goals between them, with the Red Devils scoring 109 times. One of their most memorable games was in the 2011-12 season in a game that ended 4-4.

The two teams have met once this season and United played out a frustrating 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. The reverse fixture is scheduled for April 9 and will have massive consequences for both clubs. The Red Devils are battling for a top-four finish whereas Everton might find themselves in the relegation zone if their poor form continues.

#4 Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 168

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The North London derby takes up the fourth position with a total of 168 goals in the fixture. Arsenal versus Tottenham Hotspur is always bound to be a thrilling matchup and has seldom disappointed. The Gunners have outscored Spurs, scoring 95 goals in the north London derby.

The fierce rivals have met 59 times and Arsenal have had the upper hand on most occasions. The Gunners have won on 22 occasions whereas Spurs have won 14 times. Arsenal put in a dominant performance at the Emirates this season and convincingly beat their foes 3-1.

Arsenal’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will no doubt be an exhilarating affair with both teams fighting for a spot in the Champions League. The Gunners are five points ahead of Spurs and also have a game in hand.

#3 Manchester United vs. Newcastle: 168

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester United and Newcastle have had quite a lot of memorable fixtures over the years. The fixture has seen several prolific goalscorers and a total of 168 goals have been scored in Premier League history. United have scored 113 times, more than double what the Magpies managed.

The two clubs have played 54 games and the Red Devils have won the majority of these. Newcastle have had the better of United on only seven occasions. This season has been no different, with Cristiano Ronaldo starring in their 4-1 win at Old Trafford while both teams shared the points in the reverse fixture.

433 @433 CR7 lights up Old Trafford like it’s 2009! CR7 lights up Old Trafford like it’s 2009! ⚡️ https://t.co/6iBtaIgVeU

Both United and Newcastle have made headlines in the current Premier League season. United’s poor form and issues off the pitch have been a talking point whereas Newcastle’s sensational takeover by PIF has caught the public’s eye. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the league, while Newcastle are 14th and have put their previous thoughts of relegation behind them.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: 170

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool versus Tottenham takes up the penultimate spot on the list. The fixture has seen a total of 170 goals, out of which Liverpool have scored 102. From the historic Kop to the modern Tottenham Hotspur stadium, fans have seen world-class action on the pitch every time the two sides meet.

Out of the 59 games that the two clubs have played, Liverpool have emerged victorious on 29 occasions. Spurs have won just 14, less than half of what the Reds have managed. Spurs and Liverpool met earlier in December and played out an entertaining 2-2 draw. The reverse fixture is scheduled for May 7.

Spurs have failed to win their last eight games against Liverpool and it is difficult to see this trend change given the form of both teams. The Reds are currently on a roll and are just four points behind leaders City with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Spurs sit in eighth place but still have a shot at fourth place.

#1 Liverpool vs. Arsenal: 173

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

The Premier League fixture that has seen the most goals is Liverpool versus Arsenal. The two giants of English football are part of a group of six clubs that have never been relegated, which also includes Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The electrifying fixture has seen a total of 173 goals, out of which Liverpool have scored 101. The two teams have met 59 times and the Reds have gotten the better of Arsenal on 24 occasions.

B/R Football @brfootball Eleven years ago today, Andre Arshavin scored four in an absolute thriller between Arsenal and Liverpool Eleven years ago today, Andre Arshavin scored four in an absolute thriller between Arsenal and Liverpool 4️⃣ https://t.co/kiITIfdNHX

The Gunners have won 16 times in total and just once in their last 13 outings against Liverpool. The two sides have a mid-week clash coming up and Liverpool will be looking to close the gap on City to just a point. Arsenal, on the other hand, will look to solidify their chances of a top-four finish.

