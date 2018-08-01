5 Premier League fixtures you can't miss this August

Shea Robinson

The season kicks off with a clash between Man Utd and Leicester City

The new Premier League season is almost upon us and fans around the world are gearing up for what promises to be a spectacular season. From a 6-way title battle to an unpredictable relegation scrap, the year ahead promises drama, excitement, and plenty of talking points.

Top-flight clubs in England have endured a difficult and short preseason. With only a few weeks between the end of the World Cup and the beginning of the new season, preparations have been far from ideal for England's elite.

Many of the top teams are expecting to begin their campaigns without a host of their best players due to the necessary additional recovery time required after an exciting and exhausting summer tournament. Add to that the wildcard of an early transfer deadline day and we can most likely look forward to some big shock results over the next four weeks.

The traditional Community Shield curtain-raiser will begin the season in earnest on Sunday, August 5th at 3.00 pm GMT/7.30 pm IST when title holders, Manchester City, will faceoff against FA Cup winners, Chelsea, at Wembley.

This clash is sure to whet our appetite for the opening round of fixtures in the Premier League the following weekend. With so many exciting games to look forward to it can prove extremely difficult to pick out the most favourable and riveting fixtures to watch.

So, we have selected five Premier League clashes you can't miss this August. Clear your diary and get ready for what promises to be the most exciting season in recent memory!

#1 Manchester United Vs Leicester City

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Much to the dismay of Jose Mourinho, the opening game of the Premier League will kick-off on a Friday night for the first time ever. The United manager has constantly complained about his team's schedule but will need to have his side ready a day earlier than most of his rivals for the season opener.

Manchester United are likely to field a slightly weakened team due to the absences of some of their World Cup stars. Meanwhile, Leicester City is expected to have a full squad to choose from for their trip to Old Trafford.

An interesting subplot to this fixture is the ongoing saga revolving around Harry Maguire. Will the England centre-back be lining up for Leicester or Manchester United come August 9th?

Venue: Old Trafford

Kick-Off: Friday, August 10th 8.00 pm GMT/Saturday, August 11th 00.30 am IST

Corresponding result last season: Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City

Player to watch: Fred (Manchester United). The Brazilian is in line to make his Manchester United and Old Trafford debut.

Did you know?: Manchester United boast the best opening day record in the Premier League with 17 wins, 4 draws, and just 5 defeats.

