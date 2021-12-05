Five Premier League forwards having a better season than Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku returned to the Premier League in the summer after Chelsea went all out for a world class striker in the market. The Blues finally secured the services of the Belgian for a hefty amount but things have not panned out according to plans for Chelsea.

Lukaku is yet to find his feet at Stamford Bridge and has failed to deliver in front of goal. As a result, Chelsea's only weakness under Thomas Tuchel continues to be the lack of goals from their forwards.

Lukaku has found the net just three times in nine Premier League games while providing a goal and an assist in the UEFA Champions League. Moreover, Lukaku has had injuries to deal with which made it more difficult for the forward.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK If we are going to challenge on all fronts then we are going to need Romelu Lukaku to get back to the form he was showing in the beginning of the season. If we are going to challenge on all fronts then we are going to need Romelu Lukaku to get back to the form he was showing in the beginning of the season. https://t.co/92ary4ErVw

Considering the price tag and expectations surrounding him, the Belgian sharpshooter has endured a disappointing campaign so far. With a major chunk of the season left, Lukaku will have numerous chances to turn the season around.

Some forwards have done well in the Premier League so far and are enjoying a stellar campaign this year. Without further ado, let's take a look at five Premier League forwards who are having a better season than Romelu Lukaku.

#5 Michail Antonio - West Ham

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Michail Antonio has been a pivotal piece in the puzzle for a West Ham side who have surprised all by playing some quality football in the Premier League. With six goals and three assists, the centre-forward has been one of the better players to watch out for in the English top flight.

What separates Antonio from the other Premier League strikers is his workrate and versatility. In addition to being an attacking threat, the 31-year old has also defended well and can operate from the flanks. Antonio has undoubtedly been an asset for the Hammers in the current Premier League campaign with his all-round play.

#4 Diogo Jota - Liverpool

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

While Mohamed Salah has made all the headlines in the Premier League, Diogo Jota has stepped up for the Reds as well. The Portuguese striker has been sensational in front of goal and his majestic display against Everton was further evidence of his caliber.

Free Super Tips @FootySuperTips 🔴 Liverpool's forwards this season:



Mo Salah - 17 goals

Sadio Mane - 9 goals

Diogo Jota - 8 goals

Roberto Firmino - 7 goals



Juggernaughts. 🔴 Liverpool's forwards this season:Mo Salah - 17 goals Sadio Mane - 9 goals Diogo Jota - 8 goals Roberto Firmino - 7 goals Juggernaughts. https://t.co/xY7ygIqlRU

Jota has racked up eight goals and one assist in 13 appearances in the Premier League. The 25-year old has eased the pressure on Salah and has not let the Reds feel the absence of Roberto Firmino with his ability to find the net. Jota has been doing what Lukaku was brought in to do at Chelsea.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy