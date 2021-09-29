5 Premier League forwards who can score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo this season 

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Premier League marked one of the most celebrated comebacks in the history of football. Within an hour, Manchester United's Twitter handle, which broke the news, got the most likes for a tweet made by a sports franchise. In 10 minutes since the announcement was made, the retweet tally hit 331,400.

It was all going on virtually, but the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo was going to be back in the Premier League in the flesh and blood meant records felt threatened.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his second debut in the Premier League

Making his return against Newcastle United, the star forward's presence sent Old Trafford buzzing like never before. His warm up was madly cheered and when he finally found the back of the net, the stadium erupted. He scored again and the Theater of Dreams was dreaming again.

However, before Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer talks with Juventus even began, there were a few star forwards finding the back of the net for fun and with effortlessness. The Premier League is home to some of the finest attacking talent in Europe and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will have stern competitors.

On that note, here are five forwards who could outscore Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League this season:

#5 Mason Greenwood

Greenwood and Ronaldo have three goals each in the Premier League so far

Some would say even for an unpopular opinion this is taking it a bit too far. There is no way you can outscore a hungry Cristiano Ronaldo, especially when you are his own team-mate. But there is no arguing that Mason Greenwood means business this season in the Premier League and he has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backing.

Greenwood has started all six games for Manchester United this season in the Premier League. Before Cristiano Ronaldo arrived the youngster started as a centre-forward and after him, he's starting on the right wing. The shift in position hasn't affected Greenwood's ability to test the keeper whenever given a chance.

UtdXclusive 🔴 @UtdXclusive 📊 - Paul Pogba & Mason Greenwood have been involved in more goal-creating actions (11) than Arsenal (9), Tottenham (8) and five other PL teams. #MUFC 📊 - Paul Pogba & Mason Greenwood have been involved in more goal-creating actions (11) than Arsenal (9), Tottenham (8) and five other PL teams. #MUFC https://t.co/QuED7qN5Es

The young starlet scored United's equalizer against Southampton in a 1-1 draw and also scored the winner and only goal for his side against Wolves. He's surely matured as a forward and is frequently finding himself in dangerous positions.

Going back to that Newcastle game in which Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut, it was Greenwood's strike that the keeper messed up and gave Ronaldo an easy tap-in.

The United No.11 is clearly not looking to sit back and see the Portuguese gain all the limelight. In fact, he's only more pumped up to find the back of the net.

#4 Jamie Vardy

Vardy has been a consistent performer in the Premier League

As young as ever, Jamie Vardy continues to age like a fine wine much like Cristiano Ronaldo. Every year one would wonder what more Vardy could do and the Englishman keeps on impressing.

Leicester City have gotten off to a mixed start in the Premier League this season. With six games played, they have won two and lost three. But Vardy isn't complaining with whatever system they play because he is thriving and how. The striker has already netted five goals and also registered an assist.

Vardy loves to make runs behind defenses and it's impressive how season after season he is able to maintain his decision-making and pace at that. He's scored with his left and he's scored with his right during that time.

Since Brendan Rogers' arrival, Leicester have regularly punched above their weight in the Premier League and Vardy's consistency is at the center of it all. However, the focus will soon have to turn to results, otherwise the experience of scoring goals could turn sour for Vardy if he continues to be on the losing end.

