5 Premier League forwards who have underperformed this season

The Premier League is full of talented attacking players, who can run riot when on song. We have already seen some crazy performances from the forward players this season and there is still a lot of time left for more.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamie Vardy, Mohamed Salah and many others could be devastating for the opposition with the threat they possess. Of course, football is not just about goals, but to be honest, nothing beats the delight of watching an attacking and free-flowing game.

Certain Premier League players have let their clubs down

With many forwards being absolutely amazing this season, the standards in the Premier League are of the highest level. That being said, some of the well-known attackers have been unable to live up to these standards.

The Premier League is a tightly scheduled league and every club counts on their attackers to contribute when given the chance. Unfortunately, some forwards haven't been able to do that, which hasn't helped their team one bit. On that note, let's take a look at those underperforming attackers in the Premier League.

#5 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Adama Traore came through the ranks at Barcelona but was unable to get into the senior side with the Catalan club. After playing for different clubs in the Premier League, he signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018.

The Spanish forward can be a lethal threat, especially on the wings, using his pace and immense strength. Traore can run past players with utter ease and can play a vital role in creating and scoring goals. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case this season.

bearded dragon @Ramal20659980 Adama traore in the premier league what 3 seasons and still hasn't improved his end product Adama traore in the premier league what 3 seasons and still hasn't improved his end product

Although Wolves have done pretty well so far, Traore hasn't quite kickstarted his season. The Spaniard has failed to score or assist even once in the 2021-22 season. His decision-making hasn't been the best and that's one of the reasons for his poor form. The 25-year old needs to be sharper in the final third if he's to turn his form around.

#4 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

When he signed for Manchester United from Monaco in the summer of 2015, Anthony Martial was expected to be a huge sensation in the Premier League. The Frenchman did wonders for the Ligue 1 side while playing on the left wing.

The 25-year-old attacker is a very talented footballer but seriously lacks consistency and motivation. On his day, Martial can strongly compete with the best of dribblers and wingers but unfortunately that doesn't happen frequently.

The French forward had an excellent 2019-20 season with Manchester United, where he scored 17 goals in the Premier League.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🥴 Kurt Zouma (5) scored more goals than Anthony Martial (4) in the Premier League last season 🥴 Kurt Zouma (5) scored more goals than Anthony Martial (4) in the Premier League last season https://t.co/mn8T2V3RGw

He was expected to carry on with the same form but ever since last season, Martial looks lost on the pitch. He has been far too inconsistent and lethargic. It hasn't helped Manchester United's cause and if things remain the same, it is likely that he might be sold come next summer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith