5 Premier League full-backs who can do well as wingers

Premier League teams take a ruthless approach when it comes to attacking. That being said, not all teams prefer to go all guns blazing as sitting back helps them generate a positive result.

The game in England has always been intense and physical and that's probably why the Premier League is one of the most entertaining leagues. The most unexpected of players can pop up and ruin the opposition's day on any given weekend.

Premier League full-backs are good attackers

Modern football has changed a lot of things and one of them is how the full-backs approach the game. They have become more attack-minded than ever and prefer to take a gamble going forward rather than holding back.

In the process, some Premier League full-backs have become very good with their attacking approach. Their playing style is so advanced that they can even do well playing as wingers. On that note, let's take a look at those Premier League full-backs who can do justice playing on the wings.

Honorable Mention: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United)

#5 Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Kyle Walker has always liked to participate in the attack, right from his Tottenham Hotspur days. He has preferred to use his blistering pace to go past defenders on the wings and provide crosses into the box.

At Manchester City, Walker has looked for a more balanced approach to his game but his attacking instinct still exists. He has never shied away from a chance to shoot or cross whenever available.

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN It’s crazy how Kyle Walker is and has been a top 3 right back in the world for years now yet literally nobody gives him any respect. Trent or Cancelo are the only ones who can chat to him and that’s it It’s crazy how Kyle Walker is and has been a top 3 right back in the world for years now yet literally nobody gives him any respect. Trent or Cancelo are the only ones who can chat to him and that’s it

He's a strong lad with a good amount of pace at his disposal. Walker can be a very effective winger on the right should he choose to become one. He might not be recording assists on a regular basis but that doesn't take away the threat he possesses from the wing.

#4 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Marcos Alonso came through the ranks at Real Madrid. After not getting enough opportunities at the Bernabeu, the Spaniard joined Bolton Wanderers in 2010.

The move wasn't quite productive for the left-back, which encouraged him to join Fiorentina in 2013. It was with the Serie A side that Alonso impressed and earned a move to Chelsea in 2016. Ever since then, he has been more or less a regular face with the Blues.

The Spanish defender has a sweet left foot and has amazing technique on the ball. Given his style of play, he can make room and provide some ravishing crosses from the left wing.

He has good vision and impressive passing range under his belt. Not to forget, he can pop up with some stunning goals both in normal play and from set-pieces. As such, Alonso has the skills to become a fine left-winger.

