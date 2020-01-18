5 Premier League Goal of the Season contenders so far

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Jack Grealish unleashed a classic goal against Manchester United

We’re now past the halfway mark in the 2019-20 edition of the Premier League, and already we’ve seen a ton of amazing action, great games and naturally, plenty of controversy too. Thankfully, we’ve also seen a lot of absolutely tremendous goals.

With more than 600 goals scored across the board thus far, there have been plenty of spectacular strikes to enjoy, from long-range blasters to incredible moments of technical skill. Naturally, some have stood out more than others, though – and so in chronological order, here are 5 candidates for the Premier League’s Goal of the Season so far.

1. Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea vs. Wolves, 14th September 2019

Fikayo Tomori's first ever Chelsea goal was an absolute screamer

Derby’s Player of the Season for 2018-19 during his loan spell there, Fikayo Tomori was brought into the Chelsea first team by Frank Lampard for the Blues’ August game with Sheffield United, but few people expected the defender to score his first Premier League goal against Wolves in only his second match in the top flight – and practically nobody expected it to be a Goal of the Season contender.

The goal opened the scoring for the Blues – who went onto win the match 2-5 – and came in the 31st minute. A corner was played to Mason Mount, who sent it to Willian, but when he attempted to pass it back to the young Englishman, an interception sent the ball away from the Wolves box – and into the path of Tomori, who walloped it with his right foot, sending it flying into the top corner of the net from around 25 yards.

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio was given literally no chance by the strike, and while the young England international has not found the back of the net for Chelsea since, the chances are that when he does, it won’t be as spectacular as this goal.

1 / 5 NEXT