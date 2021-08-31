5 Premier League goalkeepers with most clean sheets in the last decade

The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the world. There are so many world-class forwards plying their trades in the English top-flight. However, the presence of top goalkeepers often keeps them in check.

Goalkeepers play as important a role in winning football matches as any other outfield player. Fans love to see their goalkeepers diving around saving shots and thus helping their teams win matches.

Premier League has been the home of many world class goalkeepers

Over the years, several top goalkeepers have represented Premier League clubs. While some of them continue to be involved in the competition, a select few have either retired or moved on to other leagues.

In the list below we are going to discuss five goalkeepers that have helped their Premier League clubs by keeping the highest number of clean sheets in the last decade:

#5 Ederson: Manchester City - 75 clean sheets

Ederson has been a good ball-playing goalkeeper for Manchester City

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is relatively new to the Premier League scene. However, in a short period of time, the Brazilian has earned himself the reputation of being an excellent all-round custodian.

Brazil legend Rogerio Ceni describes Ederson as a "modern goalkeeper." Ederson is also one of the best passers of the ball. Long pass or short - the 28-year-old is good at perfecting them all.

Manchester City are a team that excels in the passing game. They have so many expert passers at their disposal, helping the team play fluent football. It is through Ederson that Manchester City's attacking plays are sometimes built.

Having started his career as a full-back, Ederson is comfortable having the ball at his feet. He has amazing vision and sees pockets of space for his team-mates on the pitch.

Ederson would have took the praise yesterday(and rightfully so, some low punts were insane),

But Leno was very good yesterday. His distribution was on point. Found tierney so many times on the halfway line.

Good lofted passes to Bellerin, shame he has the first touch of Lukaku. — SKEN® (@nevedh) February 22, 2021

Ederson is also good at doing his main job equally well. He is not afraid to come out charging in one-on-one situations, making himself big. He has exceptional athleticism and reflexes and has taken his team out of many tricky situations.

In just four seasons at the Etihad, Ederson has managed 75 Premier League clean sheets. Another 17 have come in the Champions League for him.

#4 Petr Cech: Chelsea and Arsenal - 95 clean sheets

Petr Cech is easily one of the greatest ever Premier League goalkeepers

Very few goalkeepers have had as much of an impact in the Premier League as Petr Cech.

He was an integral part of the Chelsea team since 2004. However, the emergence of Thibaut Courtois signaled the end for him at Stamford Bridge. Cech moved to the Emirates Stadium in 2015 and went on to show his class there as well until his retirement in 2019.

Cech was an imposing physical presence in goal and was capable of dominating the penalty area.

Petr Cech pleading with Chelsea fans to let the team bus in. pic.twitter.com/BzPtUU7JC9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 20, 2021

Despite cracking his skull back in 2006, due to which he had to wear protective gear, Cech never backed out of one-on-one challenges. Cech was tall, agile and had an incredible sense of positioning between the sticks.

With his physical attributes and technical abilities, Cech went on to register a then Premier League record of 1025 minutes without conceding a goal in 2004-05.

Between 2011 and 2019 Cech managed to keep as many as 95 Premier League clean sheets during his spells with Chelsea and Arsenal. Notably, Cech has registered the highest number of clean sheets (202) in Premier League history too.

