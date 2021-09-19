5 Premier League legends who successfully transitioned into management

The Premier League has been home to several footballing greats. Several legendary teams have won the English top-flight over the years, including Arsenal's Invincibles, Manchester United's treble-winners and Manchester City's centurions.

These teams have also been hallmarked by some incredible players. While Patrick Vieira was the captain of the unbeaten Arsenal team, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored United's stoppage-time winner against Bayern Munich in the 1999 UCL final. These players left their clubs as heroes and have now returned in recent times as managers.

While Vieira and Solksjaer are certainly notable examples, many other legendary players have also taken over as managers at different clubs. Here, we look at five such players who played in the Premier League and then successfully transitioned into management.

#5 Frank Lampard

Chelsea legend and former manager Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard is arguably Chelsea's greatest player ever. Synonymous with the club's years of success in the Premier League era, the Englishman ended his association with Chelsea as a player in 2014.

Lampard joined the Blues in 2001 after an excellent spell with West Ham. The attacking midfielder quickly found his feet and became a vital cog in Chelsea's midfield for more than a decade afterwards. Lampard ended up making 648 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring 211 goals and contributing 150 assists.

He also won trophy after trophy with the club. Lampard's collection of silverware includes three Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, a Champions League, two EFL Cups and a Europa League. He left Chelsea in 2014 to join MLS side New York City FC, who inevitably shipped him on loan to Manchester City for the 2014-15 season.

Lampard's move to City was not well received, but it was all forgotten when he returned as Chelsea manager in 2019, replacing Maurizio Sarri. Lampard produced some excellent results during his first season as Chelsea manager and brought several of the club's youth prospects into the first team. Key among them were the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Billy Gilmour.

Lampard guided Chelsea to the FA Cup final, where they lost 2-1 to Arsenal, and a fourth-place finish in the 2019-20 Premier League season. However, a string of poor results in late 2020 and early 2021 meant he was sacked by the Blues midway through the subsequent campaign. The Englishman was replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who has since gone on to win the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea.

#4 Wayne Rooney

Manchester United legend and current Derby County manager Wayne Rooney.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has endured a rocky start to management. But if his playing career is anything to go by, the Englishman is bound to improve multifold with time.

Rooney joined the Red Devils in 2004 from Everton and stayed until 2017 when he transferred back to the Toffees. In the 13 years between, the striker quickly made a name for himself as one of the best all-round players of all time. Rooney registered a staggering 253 goals and 146 assists for United in 559 matches. He added to his trophy cabinet almost every season.

The Manchester United talisman won five Premier Leagues, four EFL Cups, an FA Cup domestically. Rooney also added the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Europa League to his list of honors.

After an immensely successful club career, Rooney was appointed as the caretaker manager of Championship side Derby County in 2020. This was then turned into a full-time managerial position in early 2021. Under Rooney, Derby managed to stay up in the Championship on the last day of the 2020-21 season. However, they have gotten off to a rocky start this time around and find themselves in 16th with just one win and seven points from as many matches.

