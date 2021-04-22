5 Premier League managers who could leave their clubs this summer

The 2020-21 Premier League season has already produced four managerial casualties so far, with Jose Mourinho's sacking at Tottenham Hotspur the most recent one. Frank Lampard was also relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, while Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder suffered a similar fate for their failure to turn around a series of underwhelming results.

With only six games to go in the current campaign, teams are unlikely to part with their managers between now and the end of the season. That said, Mourinho's dismissal was rather expected, least of all ahead of their big Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

In the summer, though, a handful of teams could make a change in the dugout to hopefully enjoy better fortunes in the 2021-22 season. On that note, here are five teams that could replace their managers in the off-season.

#5 Graham Potter | Brighton & Hove Albion

Graham Potter has been hailed as one of the most exciting managers in the Premier League, but Brighton could reluctantly part ways with him at the end of the season. Although the Seagulls have played some good football, they haven't been as consistent as they'd have liked this season, as they currently find themselves dangerously close to the drop zone.

Brighton, though, have a talented squad and play some good football on their day. Their struggle in front of goal is well documented and it could be argued that Potter has been let down by his players in the final third, with their strikers failing to put away several glorious chances over the course of the season.

Potter is a talented manager and won't be short of suitors if he's sacked, but the Seagulls could be tempted to let him go in favor of someone capable of elevating the club to new heights.

#4 Sean Dyche | Burnley

Everton v Burnley - Premier League

Sean Dyche is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, but Burnley could re-evaluate his position at the end of the season. The Clarets are currently 17th in the table and could well be dragged into a relegation dog fight in the coming weeks, as Fulham aim to pull off a great escape.

Since taking charge in 2012, Dyche has secured promotion twice with Burnley and has consolidated the club's position in the Premier League since returning to the competition in 2016.

His defensive organization has made the Clarets notoriously hard to beat over the years, but Burnley could decide to ditch their current philosophy to reach greater heights next season.

