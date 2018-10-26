4 Premier League managers who might face the axe by the end of the season

Much like the seeds of the daffodils that arrive and fly away and move to different locations over time, the Premier League has managers with similar attributes, who come and leave as times and circumstances change.

Every new season, there's a constant uprooting of the old and the infusing of the new and it is much needed for the Premier League clubs as well, because old ideas fade as time goes on and new managerial personnel are required to continue the development and increase sustenance.

When Frank De Boer was sacked in a record time at Crystal Palace not so long ago, Roy Hodgson was roped in to ensure survival, West Ham did the same with letting go of Bilic and Moyes and so did Watford with Mazzari and Sanchez Flores.

We are nine games into the season but already the once established tight roots are slowly withering away and some of the clubs are dangling with the fears of dropping down to a level where they do not want to be. In an era where rapid changing of managers is nothing new, here are five Premier League managers who can face the axe before the season ends.

#1 Rafael Benitez

It's been a tumultuous love affair between Rafael Benitez and Newcastle United. The love story did have a fairy-tale beginning with the Spaniard pulling all of his strings to get the club from the North-East of England to ensure promotion to the Premier League but since then, it's been a story of steady stagnation followed by a slow decline.

Much of the problems begin with the finances of the club and the reduced transfer activity after promotion because Newcastle is a club operating on a tight budget, but the manager faces criticism for his style of play as well because his tendency to park the bus heavily is slowly reaching a complete failure.

Newcastle's fate hangs on thin lines with the club having earned only two points in nine games and if such a tale continues, Benitez might be one of the first to depart. Senior players have spoken volumes about Benitez as a manager with Shelvey and Lascelles praising him, but much of the decision now will depend on the upcoming fixtures against Watford and Southampton.

