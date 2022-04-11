5 Premier League players who have had a better 2022 than Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has arguably been the best player in the Premier League in the ongoing campaign. He has been brilliant for Liverpool and is the main reason behind the Merseysiders remaining in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah is the leading goalscorer in the Premier League this term

The Egyptian international has scored 20 goals in 29 Premier League appearances so far this season. He is also the second-highest assist provider in the English top-flight with 11. But the way Salah was going in the first half of the season, he looked set to break a few records.

However, Salah's form has dipped slightly since the turn of the year and that has allowed his peers to close the gap with him. In 10 Premier League games in 2022 so far, Salah has scored five goals and provided two assists.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Premier League players who have had a better 2022 than Mohamed Salah.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the finest passers in the game right now. The Liverpool right-back's accurate deliveries are a joy to watch and he has the technical ability and the intelligence to combine well with his teammates.

Alexander-Arnold has gone from strength to strength this season. He is currently the leading assist provider in the Premier League, with 12 to his name after 27 games.

In 10 Premier League games in 2022 so far, the England international has provided four assists. He has also shone in the FA Cup, League Cup and the Champions League as well. Alexander-Arnold has been way more consistent than Salah since the turn of the year as well.

#4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

While Salah's goalscoring rate has dipped, Liverpool's have not. That is, in no short part, thanks to Diogo Jota. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward is a force to be reckoned with in the final third. He can play anywhere across the frontline as well thanks to his versatility and technical proficiency.

Jota has scored four goals in 10 Premier League games in 2022. He has scored nine goals and provided an assist across all competitions since the turn of the year.

He scored a brilliant brace against Arsenal in the League Cup and followed it up with yet another excellent showing in the FA Cup against Cardiff City. Jota has also scored against Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League this year.

#3 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League

Halfway through the season, Harry Kane was one of the worst performing players in the Premier League. But we are all aware of the fact that form is temporary and class is permanent. The Englishman has since found his groove and has been playing some great football in 2022.

In 14 Premier League appearances in 2022, Kane has scored eight goals and provided seven assists. He is back to his best and his stock is once again on the rise as we head towards what could be a defining summer transfer window in Kane's career.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Atlético Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the finest attacking midfielders of the modern era. He has been in sublime form for Manchester City in 2022. De Bruyne has played as a false nine and as a number 8 as well and has done equally well in both roles.

The 30-year-old has been amongst the goals as well this season. He has netted six times in 10 Premier League appearances in 2022 and has notched up two assists as well.

He has a tally of eight goals and six assists in 15 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City in 2022.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 6 left-footed goals

◉ 5 right-footed goals



No weak foot detected. Kevin De Bruyne has now scored more goals with his left-foot than his right-foot in the Premier League this season:◉ 6 left-footed goals◉ 5 right-footed goalsNo weak foot detected. Kevin De Bruyne has now scored more goals with his left-foot than his right-foot in the Premier League this season:◉ 6 left-footed goals◉ 5 right-footed goals No weak foot detected. 🔍 https://t.co/zJ7Fc9HYUV

#1 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Son Heung-Min has been the star of the Premier League in 2022. The Tottenham Hotspur forward has showcased wonderful form and has propelled them to fourth in the Premier League table.

Son has been a force to be reckoned with alongside Harry Kane. He is currently the second highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 17 goals so far.

He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 12 Premier League appearances since the turn of the year. Son has been particularly exceptional for Antonio Conte's side over the last couple of weeks. He bagged a brace as Spurs beat West Ham 3-1 on March 20.

He then scored a goal and provided an assist as Spurs registered a 5-1 win against Newcastle United. But he looked at his best as he scored a remarkable hat-trick against Aston Villa this weekend.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith