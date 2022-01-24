5 Premier League players with most chances created from open play this season

The Premier League has seen a lot of creativity in the 2021-22 campaign with attacking-minded players being very effective going forward. Chances have been created in plenty this season.

With the intensity and competitiveness of the league, it is not easy to be effectively creative on a regular basis. Yet some of the top players have mastered the art of doing it efficiently for their respective teams.

The Premier League has high-quality playmakers

The Premier League possesses a fine set of creative players. These players have contributed in creating chances for their teammates time and again.

This has been helpful for their respective teams and most importantly, been a delight from a fan point of view. On that note, let's take a look at the Premier League players who have produced the highest number of chances from open play in the 2021-22 season.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

The 2021-22 season has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold in some sensational form. The Liverpool right-back has been phenomenal with the ball at his feet on the right flank.

With two goals and 10 assists to his name already this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been really difficult to contain. His set-pieces have been brutal and so have been his crosses into the box.

The English right-back has created 32 chances from open play this season and has been a massive threat in attack. With 178 progressive passes, Trent Alexander-Arnold leads in this department. He has made the most through balls (10) this season. No other defender in the league has been as creative as the Liverpool man in this campaign.

#4 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Much was expected from Jack Grealish when he left Aston Villa to join Manchester City in the summer transfer window this season. Unfortunately, the Englishman hasn't been able to find the same form with City.

Jack Grealish has scored just two goals and registered two assists in 16 Premier League matches this season. He's surely capable of more, and hopefully with time, will be more effective with his contributions.

The English midfielder however, has created 32 chances from open play this season in the league. He has the third-most progressive carries (204) in the league right now and has drawn the fifth-most number of fouls (45) to date.

