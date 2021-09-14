Five Premier League players who failed to secure a transfer this summer

The summer transfer window has seen record arrivals and statement signings. Premier League clubs once again invested huge sums in their pursuit of success.

Romelu Lukaku re-joined Chelsea for a club-record transfer. The Blues also managed to seal the loan capture of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to Manchester United after initially being linked with Premier League rivals Manchester City. While City missed out on Ronaldo, they did get their hands on Jack Grealish, shelling out a record £100 million for the English international.

A few Premier League players failed to secure their desired transfer

A number of leading players have secured dream moves to new pastures. But few saw their potential deals fail to materialize before the transfer deadline on Tuesday evening.

As such, we take a look at the five Premier League players who failed to secure a move away from their club this summer.

#5 Tanguy Ndombele - Tottenham Hotspur

Tanguy Ndombele became Tottenham's record signing in 2019 when he moved to the Premier League club from Lyon for a fee of £55 million. However, he has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since moving to North London.

Both former manager Jose Mourinho and current manager Nuno Espirito Santo have questioned the midfielder's application.

It was reported that Ndombele had requested to leave the club in the final weeks of the transfer window and Spurs had reluctantly accepted his wish. But the midfielders mammoth £200,000-a-week wages saw nobody consider a move for him.

It now leaves Ndombele in a pickle with the midfielder not even involved in the club's pre-season or opening Premier League fixtures of the season. He will have a decision to make on whether to wait for a transfer opportunity elsewhere or knuckle down and force his way into Nuno's plans.

LATEST: Opinion: Misfortune may open door for Tanguy Ndombele to resurrect Spurs career #THFC https://t.co/4ERfJqXcBG — Hotspurs News Alerts (@AlertsHotspur) September 8, 2021

There's no doubt that the Frenchman is exceptionally talented. Spurs have made a strong start to the Premier League season. And the addition of a committed Ndombele to their ranks will be a major boost for the North Londoners.

#4 Jesse Lingard - Manchester United

Derby County v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

Jesse Lingard rejuvenated his career last season following a successful six-month loan spell in the Premier League at West Ham.

Lingard failed to make a single Premier League appearance for Manchester United in the first half of the campaign. But the England international thrived at West Ham and helped the Hammers to Europa League qualification. He scored nine goals and provided four assists in just 16 Premier League appearances in the capital. It also helped him earn a recall to the England squad after an almost two-year absence.

It looked like West Ham will make the transfer permanent following Lingard's successful loan spell. But the Red Devil's £30 million asking price was deemed too much for a player entering into the final season of his contract.

The failure to find a breakthrough instead led the Hammers to alternative targets, signing Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow on the final day of the transfer window.

Lingard remains at Manchester United for now. But the transfer in of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho means that Lingard's prospects for first-team football look bleak at Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard has rejected a new deal at Manchester United.



The former West Ham man is out of contract at the end of the season. https://t.co/ZfoVEgv4IA — Standard Sport (@standardsport) September 7, 2021

Having found his form after a difficult 18 months on and off the pitch, Lingard will hope he is not restricted to another lengthy lay-off on the bench.

