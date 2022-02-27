5 Premier League players with fewer assists than Bruno Fernandes since his debut

Bruno Fernandes arrived in the Premier League in the winter transfer window of 2020. Manchester United signed the Portuguese midfielder for a transfer fee worth almost £47 million from Sporting Lisbon.

Since his arrival, he has taken the league by storm with his stunning performances. Thanks to his amazing creativity, phenomenal passing range and vision, Bruno Fernandes has been quite a productive outlet on the pitch.

The Premier League suits Bruno Fernandes' game style

Bruno Fernandes has been among the goals regularly for Manchester United since his debut. So far, he has scored 35 goals in 76 league appearances. What's even more amazing is his ability to create goals for his teammates.

With 25 league assists to his name, Fernandes has been more productive and efficient than some of the league's finest playmakers. On that note, here's a look at five such players who have had fewer assists than the Portuguese since the latter's arrival in England.

#5 Son Heung-min - 18

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC - Premier League

Son Heung-min has been a blessing for Tottenham Hotspur since his arrival in the summer of 2015. His partnership with Harry Kane has been delightful to watch.

In 218 Premier League appearances so far, the South Korean has scored 79 goals. He has often scored when Spurs have needed them the most. However, it is not just his goals, but also his ability to create for others that has immensely benefitted the north London club.

He has tallied an impressive 44 assists in the Premier League this season, including six this season.

Son Heung-Min has now provided more Premier League assists (43) than David Ginola (42).



Tottenham’s past and present. 🤝 Son Heung-Min has now provided more Premier League assists (43) than David Ginola (42). Tottenham’s past and present. 🤝 https://t.co/HZwacdwxph

Since Fernandes' debut, Son Heung-min has registered 18 assists in the contribution, which speaks highly of the South Korean's importance to Spurs.

#4 Mohamed Salah - 18

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

No player in the Premier League right now is as deadly in front of goal as Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool winger has been in sensational form this season, with 19 goals to his name in just 24 appearances.

With his mind-boggling dribbling, amazing footwork and superb goal-scoring abilities, Salah has been one of the best players in the league since his arrival in 2017. He played a key role in Liverpool 2019-20 Premier League triumph, contributing the exact number of goals (19) and assists (10) he has this season.

In fact, Salah recently bagged over ten goals as well as assists for the third time in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah has 10+ goals and 10+ assists for the third time in the Premier League

Salah has managed 18 of his 44 Premier League assists since Bruno Fernandes' arrival in the competition.

