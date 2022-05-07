5 Premier League players with most home goals this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has been an entertaining one so far. With the campaign nearing its end, things are only getting more interesting from here onwards.

Some English clubs have had a terrific time at their home ground this season, with Liverpool making the most of the home conditions out of all the teams. The Reds have got 45 points from 17 matches, having gone unbeaten at home so far this campaign.

Successful Premier League teams have been dominant at home

Historically, teams have thrived on home soil in England's top-tier football. With the backing of the home supporters, even the most difficult of games can look easy.

Some footballers have relished such support this season and have given their best in front of goal. On that note, let's take a look at the top Premier League players who have scored the highest number of goals at home this campaign.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne

anchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

There are very few players in the Premier League who can pass the ball as well as Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian playmaker is an artist on the pitch and can certainly dictate terms at will.

With his terrific vision and incisive passing, De Bruyne has not only been useful in creating goals but also scoring them this season. So far, the Manchester City midfielder has 11 goals to his name.

Out of them, nine have come at the Etihad Stadium. He's currently enjoying his best goal-per-90minutes ratio (0.54) in the league since signing for Manchester City. With City having two more home matches left against Newcastle United and Aston Villa, De Bruyne can surely go on to increase his goal-scoring tally at home.

#4 Sadio Mane

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

Liverpool have been deadly in attack in the 2021-22 campaign, having scored 86 goals in the league in 34 matches. One of their best attacking players has been Senegalese forward Sadio Mane.

The 30-year old has used his pace, smart dribbling and clinical finishing to good use and turned into a regular goal-scorer for the Reds. Mane has already scored 14 goals this season.

Out of them, 10 have come at Anfield. With Liverpool left to face Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the league, Mane might find it a bit tricky to add to that tally.

#3 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

One just cannot ignore Mohamed Salah's form in the Premier League this season. The Egyptian has been terrific for Liverpool, scoring goals from left, right and center.

His mind-boggling dribbling and amazing ability to get past defenders have allowed him the space to create goalscoring opportunities at regular intervals. So far, Salah has scored 22 goals this campaign and is the leading goal-scorer in the league.

Liverpool FC @LFC of



The fourth time in five seasons with the Reds he has reached that figure Enjoy allof @MoSalah 's goals in the @PremierLeague this seasonThe fourth time in five seasons with the Reds he has reached that figure Enjoy all 2️⃣0️⃣ of @MoSalah's goals in the @PremierLeague this season 😎The fourth time in five seasons with the Reds he has reached that figure 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/wsUQXlYMNe

Out of them, the Liverpool forward has scored 11 goals at home. Salah's form will be crucial for the Reds as they attempt to steal the title from City's hands.

#2 Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur have done really well in the second half of the Premier League this season. They have a good chance to qualify for the Champions League next season if they successfully win all their remaining matches, including the one against Arsenal.

One of the major factors in their turnaround has been the form of Son Heung-min in front of goal. The South Korean forward has found his goal-scoring boots under Antonio Conte's management and looks very lethal when on song.

Squawka @Squawka Most left-footed goals scored in the Premier League this season:



◎ 18 - Mohamed Salah

◉ 11 - Son-Heung-Min

◎ 11 - Riyad Mahrez

◎ 10 - Bukayo Saka

◎ 10 - Raphinha



Son is right-footed. 🤯 Most left-footed goals scored in the Premier League this season:◎ 18 - Mohamed Salah◉ 11 - Son-Heung-Min◎ 11 - Riyad Mahrez ◎ 10 - Bukayo Saka◎ 10 - Raphinha Son is right-footed. 🤯 https://t.co/15w27O4vKA

Son Heung-min has so far scored 19 goals in the league this season. Out of them, 13 have come at home. Interestingly, all his 19 goals have been non-penalty goals. His partnership and link-up with Harry Kane will be crucial to Spurs' hopes of playing in the Champions League next season as the season winds up.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Only a few things have gone right for Manchester United this season and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them. The Portuguese returned to the club last summer and has been a vital player for the Red Devils despite constant criticism.

His technical abilities on the ball, combined with his deadly finishing, have helped Ronaldo find goals more often than not. At the age of 37, the Manchester United forward has carried the club on his shoulders and come to their rescue time and again.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No player has more goals against the current Premier League top five than Cristiano Ronaldo this season No player has more goals against the current Premier League top five than Cristiano Ronaldo this season 🐐 https://t.co/KpyfqHLMbz

Despite United's poor form in the league, Ronaldo has managed to score 18 goals this campaign. What's even more amazing is that, out of them, 14 have come at Old Trafford. The fans' support has always meant a lot to the Portuguese and it is evident in the amount of goals he has scored at home.

