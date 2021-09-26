5 Premier League players who should have left this summer

Premier League clubs have spent big once again this summer, landing most of their key targets,

However, some players, who are seemingly surplus to requirement at their current clubs, could not move on. In a few cases, their clubs refused to let them go. On that note, here's a look at five such Premier League players who should have left their clubs this summer:

#5 Ross Barkley

Arsenal vs Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly

Chelsea have one of the best squads in the Premier League this season. Thomas Tuchel has the liberty to play any formation he wants, and still have a really strong bench at his disposal.

However, Ross Barkley is one player who may not get too many chances this season. The Englishman had his jersey number handed to Mateo Kovacic. Only after deadline day, the former Everton midfielder was added to Chelsea's squad.

There were a few offers on the table for Barkley, but a move didn't materialise. One report suggests he had a deal in place to join West Bromwich Albion. But they backed out after his wage demands were off-limits for them.

Thomas Tuchel has one piece of advice for Barkley, saying:

"All the advice I can give to Ross right now and what I did say was: 'Stay humble, get it off your shoulders, all the opinions, all the expectations from everybody, all the past, what could have been, if I did this, if I did that.'"

#4 Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon - Carabao Cup Third Round

Arsenal spent the most of any Premier League club this summer. But the Ainsley Maitland-Niles transfer saga made the biggest headlines. Everton wanted to sign the Englishman, and he was keen to move on, but Mikel Arteta blocked the move.

A move to Everton would have been best for all parties, as Arsenal do not have any plans for Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Moreover, Everton need a player like him in their squad. However, the Gunners manager decided to keep the player, and to confirm his decision, he said:

"Any private conversations with players, on the role we believe they can have in the team, is always discussed openly but privately, and that is how we resolve the matters. I am happy he has stayed; that was our intention; and he is another player in the squad."

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has made five Premier League appearances this season, and has one assist to his name.

