5 Premier League players who played the most minutes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup now over, the Premier League is set to resume soon.

France and Argentina played out an entertaining final, with Premier League star Emiliano Martinez turning out to be one of the heroes on the night and in the tournament too.

However, he is not the only Premier League star who was crucial for his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Several Premier League stars played a key role for their country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Playing every single game for your country in the biggest tournament in the game is no easy feat, especially when the games come thick and fast.

Moreover, with games being held in the winter this year, maintaining fitness levels after a compact domestic schedule is rather laudable. However, some Premier League stars did manage the same and were commendable to their country at the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the five Premier League players who played the most minutes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Hugo Lloris (570 minutes)

Hugo Lloris led France to FIFA World Cup glory in 2018 and certainly tried his best to do the same this year as well.

Lloris played six out of France's seven games as Les Bleus avoided defeat in each of them barring the final against Argentina, which they lost on penalties.

However, it is worth noting that the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper only managed a single clean sheet in his six games, but that was also down to a porous defense.

Regardless, Lloris clocked 570 minutes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which could have been the 35-year-old's last appearance at the major competition.

#4 Mateo Kovacic (638 minutes)

Mateo Kovacic was one of the best midfielders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was one of Croatia's key men at the tournament.

Alongside Marcelo Brozovic and Luka Modric, Kovacic progressed the ball high up the pitch with every chance he got.

His dribbling skills, coupled with his ability to pick the right pass at the right time, were hugely beneficial for his team throughout the tournament.

Out of a possible 690 minutes, the Chelsea star racked up 638 minutes, which is quite a feat since he was playing through an injury.

Kovacic also helped Croatia seal a third-place spot and will be looking to take his nation further at the next World Cup.

#3 Hakim Ziyech (638 minutes)

Hakim Ziyech was one of the standout stars at the World Cup, as the Chelsea winger led Morocco to the semi-final.

The right-sided attacker registered one goal and one assist in the seven games he played, but his contribution was far more than that. With Morocco being one of the nations with few stars at the FIFA World Cup, the onus was on players like Ziyech to lead from the front.

The 29-year-old did so tirelessly as his role in the build-up play was crucial, and he was also integral in helping Morocco transition from defense to attack quickly.

The 29-year-old did so tirelessly as his role in the build-up play was crucial, and he was also integral in helping Morocco transition from defense to attack quickly.

An incredible crosser of the ball, Ziyech played 638 minutes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#2 Ivan Perisic (670 minutes)

Ivan Perisic, like at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, was one of the main men for Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The winger played multiple roles for the men in red and white but excelled on the left-wing, thanks to his fine crossing ability.

Moreover, Perisic proved to be a threat in 1v1 situations, as he scored once and provided three assists in the 670 minutes he played at the World Cup.

The 33-year-old has most likely played his final World Cup, but given his fitness levels, it would not surprise many if he also plays in the 2026 World Cup.

#1 Emiliano Martinez (690 minutes)

Emiliano Martinez, as mentioned before, was the finest goalkeeper at the Qatar World Cup. The 6'4 goalkeeper has incredible reach and has proved to be superb in 1v1 situations.

His last-ditch save against Kolo Muani in added time in the final was a World Cup-winning effort, as he followed it up by saving multiple penalties in the shoot-out.

As a result, the Aston Villa goalkeeper shone brightly and will undoubtedly go down in Argentina's history books.

Martinez, following his extra-time heroics in the final, played 690 minutes at the World Cup, which was the most by any Premier League player in the tournament.

The shot-stopper will now be keen to perform similarly for Aston Villa once the Premier League resumes on December 26.

