5 Premier League players who have underperformed this season 

With 2020 now well beyond us, the Premier League has almost reached it's the halfway mark. A lot of unexpected results and nail-biting matches have come to pass. This season's title race is shaping up to be much more intense and unpredictable than the previous one.

With the Premier League getting so competitive we have witnessed some magnificent performances. However, on the flip side, we have also seen some rather disappointing performances too.

Quite a few players who were touted to make a mark this season, or carry forward their form, have failed to do so. Today we analyze five such Premier League players who have failed to hit the ground running.

Adama Traore

One of the fastest footballers in the world currently, Adama Traore took the Premier League by storm last season. He recorded 9 assists last season and scored against big teams like Manchester City and Spurs. His exploits even earned him a place in Luis Enrique's Spain side for the UEFA Nations League matches.

Traore has been far from his best this season, not registering a single assist or a goal across any competition for Wolves. Traore has appeared in every single Wolves game so far this season and has started 9 of them, but is yet to open his account in the Premier League.

Adama Traore has now failed to score in the Premier League for a whole year 😳 pic.twitter.com/M2bG77UBef — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 27, 2020

Traore started the season as a starter for Wolves. However, he has slowly been shunned to a substitute role, with his place in the eleven not fixed. Traore was replaced by the more in-form Pedro Neto, and it wasn't until Raul Jimenez's long-term injury that Traore was brought back into the starting eleven.

Advertisement

While Traore has still excelled in other departments like completing the most dribbles and take-ons in the Premier League in 2020, his profligacy in front of the goal has hurt Wolves a lot, with the team currently in the bottom 5 for goals scored. Traore has to have a much better latter half of the season if he hopes to make it to Spain's Euro squad.

#4 Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood

Mason Green garnered immense plaudits from footballing pundits all over the world last season. The latest talent to emerge from the prestigious Manchester United academy, Greenwood was ranked amongst the best teenagers in 2020. The teenager scored 10 goals in the Premier League alone and 24 goal contributions in all competitions last season.

Greenwood has scored 8 league goals in 2020, but only 1 of them belongs to this season. Since the start of the new season, Greenwood has struggled to find the back of the net, his only goal so far in the league was a magnificent effort against West Ham. Across all competitions, he just has 3 goals and is yet to provide an assist in the Premier League this season.

Advertisement

Considering that Manchester United are the second-highest scoring team in the Premier League, Greenwood's solitary one goal seems worrying.

One may put forward the case that he is still 19 years old and is forced to play most of the games out of position. Although if Greenwood is to keep his reputation of being one of the best youngsters in world football, he has to start finding the back of the net.