5 Premier League players to watch out for this month (January 2022)

We are quickly approaching the business end of the Premier League and what a season it has been so far. One can never predict which direction the Premier League will go in, especially with such close competition in all departments.

Premier League set for an enthralling January amid AFCON departures

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer



Who are you most excited to watch? Premier League players headed off to the Africa CupWho are you most excited to watch? Premier League players headed off to the Africa Cup 🏆Who are you most excited to watch? 👀 https://t.co/5L9L2XTdQc

With the coronavirus disrupting the schedule and a host of players leaving for AFCON, it is difficult to predict how teams will perform this January. The transfer window has opened, and millions of fans will be hoping that their teams sign the players they desperately need.

The departure and arrival of players over the next few weeks could completely change the complexion of the Premier League. Irrespective of whether new faces burst onto the scene, a few players are going to play a vital role for their teams this month.

Here we look at five players that we expect will shine this January.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of Europe’s best midfielders over the last few seasons. The Belgian has sublime ball control and can pick out passes that seem impossible. A two-time Premier League playmaker of the year award recipient, De Bruyne is every striker’s dream.

He made a Premier League record-equalling 20 assists in the 19/20 season, a record that he shares with Thierry Henry. The Belgian has been below his usual standards this season, with COVID and injury-related issues hampering his playing time. De Bruyne has scored five goals and provided one assist in the ongoing Premier League season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 70 - Kevin De Bruyne's second strike last night was the 2nd hardest shot of the season resulting in a goal, recorded at 70mph. Rocket. 70 - Kevin De Bruyne's second strike last night was the 2nd hardest shot of the season resulting in a goal, recorded at 70mph. Rocket. https://t.co/DYqoQOI8r2

Manchester City are sitting comfortably at the top of the league with 53 points. Guardiola and co. seem to be on their way to another Premier League title, especially after Liverpool and Chelsea drew last week.

Man City will face Chelsea and Southampton in January.

#4 Bukayo Saka

Norwich City v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has rapidly risen to stardom over the past couple of years. The 20-year-old has been a shining light for the Gunners and continues to impress. Saka is part of a young and vibrant Arsenal squad that has fans excited for the future.

Saka has scored six goals and provided four assists in the Premier League. His performances have made the Gunners look a much-improved side of late. After a terrible start to the campaign, Arsenal are now back on track and are currently fourth in the league.

90min @90min_Football Arsenal's 11 shots on target is the most by any team in the first half of a Premier League game since Opta started recordings stats! 🤯 Arsenal's 11 shots on target is the most by any team in the first half of a Premier League game since Opta started recordings stats! 🤯 https://t.co/Up6nlTbJ76

Arsenal have a spicy North London derby coming up next. The reverse fixture saw the Gunners thrash Tottenham 3-1 in a convincing win. Saka was particularly impressive, scoring once and also providing an assist. Arsenal then host Burnley, which should be a walk in the park based on their form.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava