5 Premier League players who need to leave their teams before the window closes

Time is ticking...

With only seven days to go until the transfer window closes for Premier League sides, plenty of clubs still have the business they want to complete before then.

The season's opener is on August 10 as Manchester United take on Leicester and this summer will be the first time that the deadline has been cut significantly short - it was previously August 31 or September 1, by which time teams had already played three league fixtures.

So with that in mind, here's a look at 5 Premier League players who need to leave their respective clubs before the window shuts:

#5 Fraser Forster (Southampton)

Forster during a pre-match warm-up against Swansea last season

It's been a difficult 2018 for Fraser Forster, who has watched his side struggle helplessly from the substitutes' bench. He played every minute of Premier League football prior to their goalless draw with Manchester United on December 30, which was their first clean sheet since late October.

Inconsistent spells and a total of 30 goals conceded from 20 games meant his final appearance was during their 5-2 away thrashing by Tottenham, which saw him drop to the substitutes' bench.

Alex McCarthy, 28, was granted an opportunity to stake his claim as their new first-choice and kept his place throughout the remainder of the campaign.

He impressed so much so that in late June, the Saints agreed on a four-year contract extension to ward off rumoured interest from Tottenham, further asserting his status as their new number one.

According to recent reports, Burnley is interested in signing the England international - on an initial loan deal with a view to making it permanent next season.

Southampton is prepared to listen to offers, not least because he is unlikely to feature regularly this term, but have yet to receive any formal approach from the Lancashire outfit.

Tom Heaton (calf) and Nick Pope (shoulder) are both sidelined with their respective injuries, meaning Sean Dyche has to rely upon Anders Lindegaard as the only fit goalkeeper at present.

