5 Premier League players who need to prove a point this season

Harsh Biyani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.46K // 22 Jul 2018, 20:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who will lift the cup come May?

The World Cup fever might have been over, but in less than 3 weeks from now (10th August), the Premier League returns. This season a couple of players have a lot to prove following a disappointing last season.

The Premier League, one of the best leagues in the world, has no place for players who are not suited for the play. Many a time, players fail to live up to the high expectations of the fans and the media and end up failing.

After failing to live up to their expectations, these players would be hoping to put that behind them and start fresh. Let us look at these players.

#5 Ryan Sessegnon - Fulham

Sessegnon enjoyed his season with Fulham last season.

The teenager, an exception to the list, was one of the most talking names in the Championship last season. So much was the hype that some Premier League clubs wanted to sign him this season before he signed a contract extension with Fulham.

The 18-year-old kid enjoyed his time with Fulham in the Championship last season and made a mark of himself. He would now be looking to do the same in the Premier League this season.

It won't be easy but the left-back/left wing-back will have a point to prove that his decision to stay with Fulham was not a wrong one and that it was not a "one season wonder" performance.

52 games in total and 16 goals in the process, is impressive considering his age. He surely has the potential and no better way to prove his doubters wrong than to replicate or even improve his performance this season.

#4 Tiemoue Bakayoko - Chelsea

One of the worst signing by a Premier League club last season

Bakyoko was just awful last season. Following his impressive season at Monaco, one would have hardly imagined his performance to take such a dip.

Lack of marking, poor passing, no alertness when on the field...nothing seemed to be right with the £35m signing.

Chance after chance after chance but Bakayoko seemed to get worse by each passing game.

However, after coming back from injury, he did put up some decent performances against Liverpool and Manchester United. Maybe there's hope after all.

Well, Bakayoko has a lot to prove this season. Interesting to see how he handles the pressure.

1 / 4 NEXT