5 Premier League players whose value has greatly increased this season

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 66 // 07 Nov 2018, 06:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ross Barkley has been vastly improved this season

We are 11 games into the 2018/19 Premier League season, and the table is beginning to take shape. The best league in the world has lived up to its reputation, and we have had a thrilling start to the season.

An unprecedented three teams have made it past ten games unbeaten. Manchester City lead the way as they look to retain the title, with Liverpool and Chelsea, who have improved greatly under Maurizio Sarri, in close pursuit.

Behind them, Arsenal have been one of league’s more impressive sides, winning seven games on the trot after losing their opening two, and are adapting well to life under Unai Emery. They are just a point behind North London rivals Tottenham, who have also started well.

At the other end of the season it has been a tough start for Fulham and Cardiff City, both of whom have won only once in the league all season, and have just five points on the board. It has been a similar story for Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United, who have also won just the solitary game, and have picked up six points.

Obviously, the usual suspects have been the star performers. Eden Hazard has been sensational for Chelsea, and has been by far and away the best plyer in the league so far this season. Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling have also been consistently strong performers for Manchester City.

There have been some lesser known players who have shone this season as well, along with a few who have found top form again after a tough year last time out. These are the five players whose value has greatly increased in the opening few months of the season.

#1 David Brooks (Bournemouth)

Brooks already has three Premier League goals to his name

Brooks has enjoyed quite the rise over the past couple of years, from struggling to get a start with Sheffield United in League One, to becoming one of the Premier League’s most exciting young talents. The 21-year-old rose to prominence at the 2017 Toulon tournament, winning best player, and following in the footsteps of the likes of Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

He made the £11 million move to Bournemouth in the summer and is already beginning to look like a bit of a bargain. Brooks fits the style of an Eddie Howe team perfectly. He is clever, a good passer of the ball, and able to find gaps between opposition lines. He already has three Premier League goals to his name and seems to be growing in confidence every game.

1 / 5 NEXT