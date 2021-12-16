5 Premier League records Mohamed Salah can achieve this season

Premier League superstar Mohamed Salah has been a delight to watch this season. The Egyptian has been in sensational form this campaign, scoring goals left, right and center for Liverpool.

With 14 Premier League goals to his name already, it has been difficult to contain Mohamed Salah in the 2021-22 season. He hasn't held back in creating goals for his teammates too, recording nine assists so far.

Mohamed Salah makes Premier League more entertaining

With the form Mohamed Salah is in, it only makes Liverpool one of the strongest contenders to win the Premier League this season. There is no reason why the Reds shouldn't be hopeful of winning the title once again under Jurgen Klopp.

Given the current ruthlessness Mohamed Salah is showing in front of goal, he is bound to break more records than he already has in the Premier League. Let's take a look at some of the likely records the Liverpool winger could achieve this season:

#5 First Egyptian to win the Premier League twice

Ever since Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2017, the Merseyside club have never been short of goals. He had a stunning first season with the Reds, scoring 32 Premier League goals in 36 appearances.

Having already scored more than 100 goals for the English club, Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool great. His performance in the 2019-20 season was critical in helping Liverpool win the Premier League title. He scored 19 goals and recorded 10 assists that season.

LFC Stats @LFCData In the Premier League this season, Mo Salah is ranked 1st for…



🥇 Goals - 14

🥇 Assists - 9

🥇 Goals & Assists - 23

🥇 Shots per game - 4.1

🥇 Shots on target p/game - 2

🥇 Big chances created - 11

🥇 Goal and/or assist in 14 straight PL games



With his current form, there is a chance that he might lead Liverpool to their second Premier League title in three seasons. Since he's the only Egyptian ever to win the league, he can become the first ever Egyptian to win it twice.

#4 Record Premier League player of the month awards

Mohamed Salah is awarded with the Premier League player of the month for February

For Liverpool to have a chance to win the Premier League, Mohamed Salah will have to continue to be amazingly efficient in front of goal. It is also likely that in the process, the Egyptian will win the Premier League player of the month award multiple times.

GOAL @goal Mohamed Salah is October's Premier League Player of the Month 👑



⚽️ 5 goals

🅰️ 4 assists

🥶 1 hat-trick



𝐈𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞. Mohamed Salah is October's Premier League Player of the Month 👑⚽️ 5 goals 🅰️ 4 assists 🥶 1 hat-trick 𝐈𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞. https://t.co/1WR1OOiPzg

Salah has already won the award once this season and has won four times in total. The record winner for this award is Sergio Aguero, having won it seven times. It is a difficult record for Salah to break this season but certainly not impossible. In any case, he is likely to move up the ladder even if he wins the award one more time this season.

