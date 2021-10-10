5 Premier League sides who won the title with the least points

The Premier League is famous for being hottly contested since its inception. On more than a couple of occasions, the title race has gone down to the very last matchday. But there have also been times when Premier League winners were crowned quite early as well.

Premier League has been won by 7 different clubs till date

Each season, the favorites to win the English top-flight are proclaimed by many and bets are placed in abundance. Each season the so-called top-six intend to strengthen their claim for the honor even though the fight for the title has become more bilateral or trilateral recently.

The 'Cloak of Invincibility' is still kept safe with Arsenal after their unbelievable season in 2003-04. In recent times, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have steamrolled over many clubs in an attempt to put the highest point tallies on board.

However, there have been those Premier League campaigns as well when the fight was much tighter and the champions themselves had a rollercoaster journey. On that note, here are five times who have won the Premier League with the lowest points tally.

Spoiler Alert: If you're thinking there's going to be 5 teams in here, you will be disappointed.

#5 Manchester United - 80 points (2010-11)

The North Stand was renamed Sir Alex Ferguson stand on his 25th anniversary in November 2011

In what has proven to be Manchester United's penultimate Premier League trophy in the 21st century, the Red Devils won the league by 80 points. With three matchdays left, Manchester United were sitting at the top with 73 points, closely followed by Chelsea at second on 70 points.

On Matchday 36, the top two teams went against each other at Old Trafford and the Red Devils emerged 2-1 winners. The remaining two games were a draw and win for United against Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool respectively.

B/R Football @brfootball Days without football: 1️⃣9️⃣Remembering Manchester United's 19th league title in 2010/11, which broke Liverpool's record for most in English football 🏆 Days without football: 1️⃣9️⃣Remembering Manchester United's 19th league title in 2010/11, which broke Liverpool's record for most in English football 🏆 https://t.co/dq40UtYE6d

The Red Devils were captained by Gary Neville. That season, they lost four games and drew 11, scoring a total of 78 goals and conceding 37. United failed to score in only five matches in the 2010-11 season.

Dimitar Berbatov shared the Golden Boot with Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez, both tied at 20 goals for the season. Berbatov scored three hat-tricks that season, while Wayne Rooney also scored one against West Ham United.

#4 Manchester United - 80 points (2000-01)

Roy Keane captained the Red Devils from 1997 to 2005.

The first Premier League title of the 21st Century was bagged by Manchester United and that too with some comfort. With five matches to spare, United had gathered 76 points. The next best team, Arsenal had managed only 60. There was no way a turnaround was possible.

But Sir Alex Ferguson's side lost all of that momentum in those last five games as they could only manage four points out of a possible 15. They finished their campaign with 80 points on the board.

Roy Keane captained Manchester United during the season that saw them win 24 games and lose just six. Teddy Shiringham had an excellent campaign as he scored 15 goals to become the Premier League's top scorer of the season.

The only other player to reach double figures in goals for United that season was current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Towards the end of the season, Dutch striker Ruud van Nistleroy had arrived at United. The rest is history.

