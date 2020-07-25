5 Premier League stars who could move in the upcoming transfer window

Fans of the Premier League will undoubtedly be feeling down this weekend. After all, Sunday marks the end of the protracted 2019-20 campaign.

However, fans don’t have to wait too long for more football. The Champions League and Europa League’s final stages are taking place in August. And it’s now been announced that the 2020-21 Premier League season will begin as early as September 12th.

Of course, that’s not all that Premier League fans have to look forward to. Monday marks the opening of this summer’s transfer window – one that will remain open until October 5th.

That means plenty of comings and goings – so with that in mind, here are five Premier League stars likely to make a move in the upcoming weeks.

#1 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)

Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with both Tottenham Hotspur and Everton

Whether his destination ends up being Merseyside or North London, it’s almost certain that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be departing Southampton this summer.

The Danish international has made 109 Premier League appearances for the Saints since arriving there in 2016. But ever since he was stripped of the club’s captaincy earlier this year after expressing his wish to move, it’s been clear that his days at St. Mary’s are numbered.

A tough-tackling defensive midfielder, it’s clear why both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Hojbjerg. Not only does the Dane average high statistics in terms of tackles and interceptions per game, but his passing is also excellent. In the 2018-19 Premier League campaign, for instance, his pass success rate was an impressive 82.9%.

With Spurs lacking a true screen for their defence and Everton never truly replacing Idrissa Gueye, Hojbjerg could play a role for either side. As of the time of writing, Spurs are reportedly still confident of securing the Dane’s services. This is despite Everton having a £25m bid accepted by Southampton.

Whichever club he ends up at, we can probably expect this move to go ahead perhaps as early as next week.

#2 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Will Aston Villa sell their prized asset Jack Grealish this summer?

When the Premier League restarted in mid-June, Aston Villa looked all but doomed. Stuck in the bottom three since February, the Villans were staring a return to the EFL Championship in the face.

However, seven points from their last three games has given them an unlikely lifeline. And now it appears that Dean Smith’s side are favourites to survive the drop. But will Villa securing Premier League status for the 2020-21 campaign mean they retain the services of their captain, Jack Grealish?

In all honesty, the likelihood appears to be no. Grealish has been embroiled in transfer speculation all season, with Manchester United supposedly the most interested party. Earlier in the season, the speculation was understandable. The 24-year old’s form had been phenomenal, as he’d scored seven goals and registered six assists in Premier League action.

However, Grealish’s form has been somewhat disappointing since June’s restart. This means that Villa could decide that cashing in on their prized asset could be the smartest move. The Midlands club could even receive an offer – as Leicester did last summer for Harry Maguire – that’s simply too good to turn down.

Either way – judging by his interview following Villa’s recent victory over Arsenal – it appears that Grealish himself isn’t sure about his future. That alone suggests he could be on the move in the upcoming weeks – the only question is to where.