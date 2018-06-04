Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Premier League stars who would dominate in La Liga

The Premier League is very different to La Liga, but there's no doubt these EPL stars would dominate in Spain too.

Scott Newman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 15:53 IST
1.90K

Time to move?
Time to move?

One debate in football that shows no sign of ending is the question of which domestic league is stronger – England’s Premier League or Spain’s La Liga. It’s easy to make an argument for either really and the differences between the two suggest it’s an impossible decision in the end.

One thing that is for certain though is that both leagues have world-class players who could easily transfer their skills across to the other and succeed. Here are five players from the Premier League who would dominate in La Liga too.

#5 David de Gea

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
David de Gea is probably the world's best goalkeeper

There’s a reason that Real Madrid have been tracking Manchester United’s Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea for what feels like years now, and it’s a pretty simple one. Right now there’s probably no finer keeper on the planet than the man-bun sporting Spaniard. Gone are the question marks over his ability to command in the box, instead usually replaced by the phrase “David Saves”.

Since joining United back in 2011 he’s made over 300 appearances for the Red Devils and he’s won a laundry list of honours – the Premier League title, the FA Cup, the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup. He’s also won United’s Player of the Year award for four seasons in a row – from 2013/14 to 2017/18 – the only player to have ever achieved this in club history.

2017/18 was perhaps his finest season to date. De Gea kept 18 clean sheets in 37 Premier League appearances, conceding only 28 goals, and made a phenomenal 115 saves, 12 high claims and 10 catches. In March’s fixture against Crystal Palace, he pulled off probably the save of the season from Christian Benteke’s header – just one amazing stop from the Spaniard in a list of many.

Essentially, without de Gea, it’s doubtful that Manchester United would’ve finished in 2nd place in the league, and there’s absolutely no doubt that he’d dominate the penalty area in La Liga too.

Page 1 of 5
Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea Manchester United David De Gea Harry Kane
Fetching more content...
