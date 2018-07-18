5 Premier League strikers who could be on the move this summer

Alvaro Morata

After a quite brilliant World Cup ended on Sunday with France as world champions, all eyes have rightly turned to the transfer window. There are less than four weeks left for Premier League teams to get all their business done, and there is an awful lot still to do.

It looks like we are set for yet another unpredictable Premier League season. Manchester City ran away with the league title last year, with many claiming they were up there with the best teams that we have seen in England.

This season, teams will be looking to close that gap on City. Liverpool have already spent big on Naby Keita and Fabinho, while there could be more to come in the shape of Alisson from Roma. Manchester United paid around £50 million to sign Fred from Shakhtar, and you get the feeling that there is more to come from Jose Mourinho’s men this summer.

In London, both Arsenal and Chelsea have turned to new managers to change their fortunes, and both look to have done good business in the transfer window, and they will still want more. Arsenal turned to Unai Emery after Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign came to an end, while Chelsea went for Maurizio Sarri, after sacking Antonio Conte.

One thing we haven’t seen much of yet in the Premier League is strikers on the move. It is usually the number nines who demand the highest transfer fees, as it is often them who make the difference in the big moments. All the rumours in recent days have revolved around possible foreign imports, with Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea one which could go through. But there are some already in England who could be on the move, and here are five of them.

#1 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)

Daniel Sturridge

A few years ago, Sturridge was one of the hottest prospects in English football. He scored 21 Premier League goals for Liverpool during the 2013/14 season and went to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as England’s main striker. However, his career has stalled in recent years, as he suffered persistently from injuries, and he hasn’t found a way to get back into this Liverpool team.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom but failed to keep the Baggies in the Premier League, partly because of yet another injury. He is back at Anfield for pre-season, but given the impressive form of Liverpool’s front three of last season, it looks like Sturridge could have a real job on his hands if he is to get regular first-team football this year. He has been linked with a possible move to Sevilla, and it could be a move abroad that he needs to really kick-start his career.

