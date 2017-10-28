5 Premier League substitutes who should get more game time

These players deserve more game time than what they are getting

by Parbrahm Singh Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2017, 12:01 IST

Back to his best?

Nowadays, owing to all the money in football and every club focusing on an infusion of young talent, it has become tougher for any professional footballer to secure a place in the starting XI. Many a time, even the best players are unable to take back their place after an injury layoff or after a bad patch.

But sometimes players feel undone by the lack of playing time they get, even after gaining good form and shape. Similarly, in the Premier League, there are substitutes who we think should get more game time.

So, here are the 5 players who should get more game time in Premier League:

5) Kevin Mirallas (Everton)

Mirallas can bring pace to an otherwise slow Everton attack

Everything looked rosy for Kevin Mirallas at Everton when he penned a new three-year deal which would keep him at Goodison park till 2020. But the picture started to grow bleak after he was not able to break into the Everton's starting XI. He was so disappointed that he wanted a deadline day move to Olympiakos, which eventually did not fall through.

After the failed move, he went on to say "I really wanted to join Olympiakos. I’m really sad. Everton didn’t want to let me go. I would like to thank all Olympiakos supporters for the many messages they sent me and they must know that I love their club and, as I said before, one day, I will come back to them."

Still, he didn't get the desired entrance into the starting XI under Ronald Koeman. But now a change of guard might work in favour of him.