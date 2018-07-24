5 Premier League superstars that could thrive at Barcelona

Eden Hazard would be a perfect fit at Barcelona

The transfer window often comes with a lot of activity as various clubs involve themselves heavily in the battle to secure the brightest players in the transfer market. Catalan giants, FC Barcelona has been working tirelessly ever since the window opened as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Although there are many world-class players from different leagues around Europe, it seems Barcelona currently have their eyes firmly set on the English Premier League, with several reports linking them to a number of superstars from the English top flight.

While it is always a great experience to play for the Blaugrana, the demands that come with wearing the Barcelona jersey are quite enormous. This is why only a handful of players get to make their time at the club a memorable one.

With the likes of Thierry Henry, Gerard Pique, and Luis Suarez all leaving the English division and succeeding at Camp Nou, we take a look at 5 current Premier League superstars who could also thrive in the Catalan capital:

#5. Gabriel Jesus

Jesus would be an ideal signing for the Blaugrana

A highly talented and influential superstar, Gabriel Jesus is one of the brightest youngsters in the English Premier League at the moment. The Brazillian was a vital cog in Pep Guardiola's title-winning Manchester City side last season, bagging an incredible 13 goals and 3 assists in the English top flight during the campaign.

With his intelligent movement and incredible dribbling skills, Jesus is a player who is capable of beating opposition defenders, especially in one-on-one situations. He can also hold on to the ball, deliver decent passes, link up with his teammates perfectly and send the ball into the back of the net.

After thriving under Pep Guardiola's tiki-taka system, the Brazilian ace would flourish at Barcelona as both teams have similar systems of playing. If the reports are to be believed, the Blaugrana are already considering a move for the 21-year-old who could serve as a quality backup to Luis Suarez and replace the striker afterward.

