Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Premier League superstars that could thrive at Barcelona

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Feature
6.44K   //    24 Jul 2018, 08:22 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Eden Hazard would be a perfect fit at Barcelona

The transfer window often comes with a lot of activity as various clubs involve themselves heavily in the battle to secure the brightest players in the transfer market. Catalan giants, FC Barcelona has been working tirelessly ever since the window opened as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Although there are many world-class players from different leagues around Europe, it seems Barcelona currently have their eyes firmly set on the English Premier League, with several reports linking them to a number of superstars from the English top flight.

While it is always a great experience to play for the Blaugrana, the demands that come with wearing the Barcelona jersey are quite enormous. This is why only a handful of players get to make their time at the club a memorable one.

With the likes of Thierry Henry, Gerard Pique, and Luis Suarez all leaving the English division and succeeding at Camp Nou, we take a look at 5 current Premier League superstars who could also thrive in the Catalan capital:

#5. Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League
Jesus would be an ideal signing for the Blaugrana

A highly talented and influential superstar, Gabriel Jesus is one of the brightest youngsters in the English Premier League at the moment. The Brazillian was a vital cog in Pep Guardiola's title-winning Manchester City side last season, bagging an incredible 13 goals and 3 assists in the English top flight during the campaign.

With his intelligent movement and incredible dribbling skills, Jesus is a player who is capable of beating opposition defenders, especially in one-on-one situations. He can also hold on to the ball, deliver decent passes, link up with his teammates perfectly and send the ball into the back of the net.

After thriving under Pep Guardiola's tiki-taka system, the Brazilian ace would flourish at Barcelona as both teams have similar systems of playing. If the reports are to be believed, the Blaugrana are already considering a move for the 21-year-old who could serve as a quality backup to Luis Suarez and replace the striker afterward. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Gabriel Jesus EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
I hate oxygen so much! if you don't know why I will tell you. It is because all I breathe is football. All I see is football and all I dream is the amazing sport. That is the level of passion that I have for the beautiful game. My name is Jidonu Mauyon (English - Mau Young). I am one of those guys that have been entertaining you with great football stories and fantastic updates on Sportskeeda. A Nigerian by origin, I developed so much love for soccer since when I was just 8 years old. I also played High School football in my locality and was the captain of my school team. Want to know more? I started my football writing career in 2014. Ever since then, I have been working tirelessly to entertain and educate my followers on different platforms. Some of my works have been published on Sportskeeda, as well as various football blogs on the internet. Apart from sports writing, I am also into Web Designing and Internet marketing, and I use these skills to promote my impacts in the sport.
5 Premier League superstars FC Barcelona could sign this...
RELATED STORY
3 alternate players that could thrive at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 attackers Barcelona should consider signing this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona bid €72 million for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona offer Dembele + €80 million for Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to replace Rakitic with €150 million-rated...
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
5 best bargain defenders of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us