5 Premier League teams with the most number of Golden Boot winners

The Premier League is no stranger to natural goalscorers. From Thierry Henry to Sergio Aguero, there have been several exceptional forwards in the history of the competition. Finding the back of the net is their foremost job and these superstars have done full justice to it.

Top Premier League forwards compete for the Golden Boot award each season

The Golden Boot has always been a sought-after trophy for forwards in the league. Each season, top players from various clubs fight tooth and nail to get their hands on the coveted award.

Tottenham Hotspur's Teddy Sheringham was the first winner of the Golden Boot in 1993. Since then, many iconic players have been crowned the goalscoring kings of the English top-flight.

Let us now take a look at the five teams whose players have won the Premier League Golden Boot the most number of times:

#5 Tottenham Hotspur: 4

Harry Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot thrice

Tottenham Hotspur have been unable to get their hands on silverware, apart from two League Cups in 1999 and 2008, in the Premier League era. But they have been blessed with prolific strikers that have been a source of entertainment.

As aforementioned, Teddy Sheringham was the first player in the Premier League era to win the Golden Boot. The Englishman played three games for Nottingham Forest before shifting to Tottenham at the start of the 1992-93 season. He scored 22 goals in total and was awarded the inaugural Golden Boot award.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



But he's still missing the main prize Harry Kane wins the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker award.But he's still missing the main prize Harry Kane wins the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker award.But he's still missing the main prize 🏆 https://t.co/uJJBESoFOC

The other three Golden Boot awards have been awarded to striker supreme Harry Kane. He won the accolade consecutively in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons for an incredible 25 and 29 goals respectively. He was also the league's leading goalscorer last season and finished the campaign with 23 goals. He also won the Playmaker of the Season award last campaign with 14 assists.

#4 Chelsea: 4

Didier Drogba is one of three Chelsea players to win the Golden Boot

Chelsea have had their fair share of natural goalscorers over the past few decades. Frank Lampard is the Blues’ leading goalscorer with 117 Premier League goals. Several other superstars have also consistently found the back of the net for them.

The four Golden Boot awards that Chelsea have been awarded are split across three strikers. Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink won the Blues’ first Golden Boot of the Premier League era in the 2000-01 season with 23 goals. The Dutchman also won the award in the 1998-99 season with Leeds United.

Didier Drogba and Nikolas Anelka have also won the Golden Boot while playing for Chelsea. Drogba, one of Chelsea’s greatest strikers, won the accolade in the 2006-07 and 2009-10 seasons. The Ivorian scored 20 and 29 goals in those seasons respectively. Meanwhile, Anelka was presented with the award in the 2008-09 season for scoring 19 goals.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh