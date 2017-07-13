5 Premier League teams that could be part of the relegation battle next season

Newcastle United might be under the stewardship of Rafa Benitez, but that doesn't mean they, like four other sides, will have it easy.

@@masonmcdonagh by masonmcdonagh4 Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jul 2017, 15:09 IST

Huddersfield Town won the playoff final to reach the Premier League

Last season just six points separated eighth place and 17th place in the Premier League. Although Hull City ended up finishing six points behind Watford in 18th place as the final team to be relegated, three teams were in the reckoning to go down; Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Hull. Additionally, throughout the season Leicester, the Premier League champions, and Burnley, also flirted with the relegation zone, suggesting any team can be involved in a relegation scrap during the season.

In the forthcoming season, the three promoted teams will be battling for their lives, but it’s very likely other teams will also be in a relegation battle next season.

Here, we look at five teams who could be in a relegation battle next season:

#5 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield are the most likely team to be relegated from the Premier League next season, and the betting odds back that up, with them the front runners as the worst price in the market.

David Wagner managed a thin budget and squad last season and somehow completed the unthinkable by gaining promotion to the Premier League. Chelsea loanee’s Issy Brown and Kasey Palmer both performed wonderfully last season, along with Manchester City loanee Aaron Mooy, who has now signed permanently, and Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward, who made some match winning saves.

Also read: Huddersfield Town: How the Terriers became the Big Dogs

However, that is where the problem lies for Huddersfield, a lot of their match winners and best performers from last season were players on loan. Even though they have now signed Aaron Mooy and added more depth to their attack with Tom Ince, their budget remains very thin. Without some miraculous loan deals again, it seems like they are inevitably going to be a part of a relegation battle.