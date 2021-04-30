5 Premier League top 6 stars who could be sold to fund potential incomings

Ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season, the top-six sides will surely look to bolster their squads after what has been a tumultuous few months, both mentally and physically. Much like the rest of the world, the beautiful game has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with players forced to maintain bio bubbles and play games behind closed doors.

Additionally, the grueling schedule has led to an increased risk of injuries, so teams will look to be better prepared for the forthcoming season. While the financial ramifications of the pandemic are still being felt, each of the big sides are set to add to their squads this summer.

However, they might also look to make a few hard calls and part ways with key players in order to make room for potential incoming, That said, here are five superstars who could be offloaded this summer to free up funds for new signings.

#5 Benjamin Mendy | Manchester City

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Pound for pound, Benjamin Mendy has been one of the worst signings in Premier League history. The Frenchman joined Manchester City for a fee believed to be in excess of £50 million in 2017, but his career at the Etihad Stadium has been ravaged by poor form and injuries.

The 26-year-old has made just 70 appearances across nearly four seasons and looks a shadow of his former self. Mendy was one of the most exciting fullbacks in the world during his Monaco stint and was wanted by some of the biggest clubs in the world before his move to the Premier League.

The Cityzens are unlikely to recoup what they paid for him four years ago, but they could be tempted to cash in on him this summer.

#4 Hector Bellerin | Arsenal

Arsenal FC v 1. FC Koeln - UEFA Europa League

Much like Benjamin Mendy, Hector Bellerin's career has dipped massively in recent seasons due to a combination of injuries and poor form. Bellerin seems to have lost a yard of pace, but his indecisiveness in the final third is currently his main problem.

The Spaniard was blessed with blistering pace when he burst onto the scene under Arsene Wenger and had the ability to pick out pinpoint crosses in and around the penalty area, making him the perfect modern-day right-back. In recent years, Bellerin has shown flashes of his former self, but he has not able to perform as consistently as he did a few years ago.

The 26-year-old is reportedly looking to secure a transfer this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain keeping tabs on him. Arsenal wouldn't be against offloading him, as he would fetch a sizable fee that could be used to bolster other areas of the pitch.

