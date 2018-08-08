5 Premier League transfers that are bound to happen on deadline day

Alderweireld could be on his way to Old Trafford on deadline day

August 9th is the deadline day in England. Thursday will be the last and final day for the Premier League clubs to sign players and get set for the season kick-off on Friday.

While clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool seem to be done with their squad-strengthening procedures, there are still some teams on the lookout for their ideal candidates. And this is what makes the deadline day a one to always watch out for.

Sky Sports will be ready with their reporters stationed at all the 20 clubs, waiting for any signs of an incoming player. The fans, including the Manchester City and Liverpool faithful, will be constantly checking twitter for transfer updates. To think that the deadline day is taking place just a day before the start of the 2018/19 campaign makes things even more exciting.

Here are five transfers that are bound to happen on deadline day:

#5 Yerry Mina to Everton

Yerry Mina was the star for Colombia at the World Cup

Yerry Mina was one of the two signings made by Barcelona in January. However, since his €11.80 million move to the Camp Nou, the Colombian hasn't been able to find much playing time, with Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique ahead of him.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club since the start of the transfer window, but after he emerged as Colombia's star at the 2018 World Cup at Russia the demand increased.

The former Palmeiras player has been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspurs, Everton, Lyon, etc. Mina was even offered to Manchester United along with Andre Gomes and £45 million in exchange for Paul Pogba by Barcelona according to reports.

Despite all the rumours, Mina's future hasn't been sorted yet. With the two main suitors of the player being from England and the transfer deadline here, we could be hearing something on this soon.

The Red Devils seem to be hesitant to move for the Blaugrana defender, with doubts on whether he will be an upgrade to the players they have in hand hovering. Everton, on the other hand, looks like the more possible destination for the Colombian.

Some journalists even claim that Mina to Everton is a done deal, with the two clubs agreeing on a €32 million fee.

However, the Toffees face competition from Ligue 1 side Lyon who are set to play the UEFA Champions League this season.

